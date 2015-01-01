Access

UX Weekly 196

 

 

This week, I was excited to see Meng To's Design for React course come out just in time for Framer X. Not to be outdone, Vincent Le Mogin released the largest icon library in the world with a real cool website to show them off.

ARTICLES

Common webpage design mistakes

UX-DESIGN-mistakes
Simple layout and design tips to help you create a stunning webpage.

User Research: is more the merrier?
Determining the right number of users for user research.

Fostering focus for small screens
How Dropbox redesigned their mobile app for rapid work.

What Can Bike Sharing Apps Teach Us About Mobile On-boarding Design?
Comparing the mobile app on-boarding experiences of bike/scooter sharing services.

Fake UX Jobs and how to Spot Them (and avoid them)
Advice and tips on how you can spot and avoid fake UX jobs and proceed with confidence with your next move.

Six lessons learned by creating a design system at a fast-moving start-up
Lessons on how to successfully communicate, create, and organize a team to build a design system.

SPONSOR

Become a Certified UX Professional
Build a career in UX with the world’s only university-accredited online course. Acquire the mindset, the skills and the confidence that make UX designers so valuable. A rewarding and meaningful career awaits. Register you interest today.

TOOLS AND RESOURCES

Streamline 3.0
Over 30,000 icons in 3 distinct weights. It's the only icon set you'll ever need.

React for Designers
Learn how to build and animate your site from scratch using React. Also check out this 3 step guide.

Framer X
After you've learned React, you'll want to use Framer X to design and code.

Design Dictionary
A dictionary with design industry jargon.

Digital Psychology
A free library of psychological principles and examples for inspiration.

Apple Design Resources
Updated full set of the most essential AppKit UI elements for designing macOS apps in Sketch or Photoshop.

Atomize Design System
A UI design framework that helps designers create beautiful and consistent user interfaces for the web.

MEDIA

Leading Service Design
Posters for the test of a good user need and framing the problem.

UX PORTFOLIO

Rahul Jain
Rahul is a product designer pursuing a Masters in HCI at Indiana University.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST

We are what we consume: how good design benefits our lives
All products are outcomes of design intention, whether explicit and well-considered or implicit and careless.

“Even though it isn’t necessarily true, people equate having choices with having control.”
— Susan M. Weinschenk

 

