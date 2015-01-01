UX Weekly 197, Product Design: Expectations vs Reality

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 80 / 80

Product Design: Expectations vs Reality



Some of the mistakes we make and the expectations we have when designing digital products.

Is Agile the Enemy (of Good Design)?

The only way to battle short-termism and the urge to cut corners is to show great results.

How to create design principles that people actually use

Make your design team better by making design principles with lasting power.

Motion design in digital products: a white paper

The value of motion in digital products, challenges when it comes to delivering motion, metrics worth examining, and more.

Bits

If we want a faster web, we have to talk about performance in a broader context.

Toggle-Switch Guidelines

This simple user-interface component can make a big impact on user experience.

“Great designers don’t fall in love with their solution. Great designers fall in love with the problem.”

— Jared Spool

