UX Weekly 203, Unboxing Chrome, Adobe XD Resources, Why Google is the most important design company of 2018

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 58 / 58

ARTICLES

Disruptive Interfaces & The Emerging Battle To Be The Default



With disruptive interfaces on the horizon, defaults will rule the world.

Unboxing Chrome

With the recent redesign of Chrome, we get a look at redesigning the omnibox which has over 2,000 permutations before you even interact with it.

Checking time zone privilege in remote teams and global orgs

If we can’t collocate in space to show shared commitment, we can at least collocate in time to do so.

Breaking the Deadlock Between User Experience and Developer Experience

We can no longer talk about user experience without including performance as a first-class requirement.

When You Shouldn’t Take That UX Position

Warning signs and red flags in your job search.

SPONSOR Unlimited Access to Over 25 Online UX Courses

From Design Thinking to UX Management, AR & VR to User Research, IDF courses cover it all.



Get 25% off a full year of access by enrolling today!

TOOLS AND RESOURCES Adobe XD Resources

Free UI kits, icon sets, templates, and more for Adobe XD. Mini Visual Starter Kit

Take the very first steps towards making your meeting notes and project planning more visual. Microcopy Inspirations

Curated examples of good microcopy on websites and apps. watchOS Apple Design Resources

With new, bigger watches just announced, Apple has updated their watchOS design resources. Sensive

A design collaboration tool to share, present, and document your ideas as you go.

MEDIA Be a Good Ancestor with Alan Cooper - User Defenders Podcast

Alan Cooper talks about why it’s so hard to build good software and why UX is about solving the big problems that exist for users. Why Google is the most important design company of 2018

CEO Sundar Pichai explains how Google got design.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST My aha moment as a UX designer

Elaine Tran's story of her Aha moment into UX design and why it excites her each day.

“Visual organization is the deliberate prioritization of meaning within a visual design.”

— Luke Wroblewski



