UX Weekly 203, Unboxing Chrome, Adobe XD Resources, Why Google is the most important design company of 2018

Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorija umetnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Robotika

Roman

Ruby i Ruby on Rails

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

UX Weekly 203, Unboxing Chrome, Adobe XD Resources, Why Google is the most important design company of 2018

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 58 / 58

ARTICLES

Disruptive Interfaces & The Emerging Battle To Be The Default

ux-design-203 
With disruptive interfaces on the horizon, defaults will rule the world.

Unboxing Chrome 
With the recent redesign of Chrome, we get a look at redesigning the omnibox which has over 2,000 permutations before you even interact with it.

Checking time zone privilege in remote teams and global orgs
If we can’t collocate in space to show shared commitment, we can at least collocate in time to do so.

Breaking the Deadlock Between User Experience and Developer Experience
We can no longer talk about user experience without including performance as a first-class requirement.

When You Shouldn’t Take That UX Position
Warning signs and red flags in your job search.

SPONSOR

Unlimited Access to Over 25 Online UX Courses
From Design Thinking to UX Management, AR & VR to User Research, IDF courses cover it all.

Get 25% off a full year of access by enrolling today!

TOOLS AND RESOURCES

Adobe XD Resources
Free UI kits, icon sets, templates, and more for Adobe XD.

Mini Visual Starter Kit
Take the very first steps towards making your meeting notes and project planning more visual.

Microcopy Inspirations
Curated examples of good microcopy on websites and apps.

watchOS Apple Design Resources
With new, bigger watches just announced, Apple has updated their watchOS design resources.

Sensive
A design collaboration tool to share, present, and document your ideas as you go.

MEDIA

Be a Good Ancestor with Alan Cooper - User Defenders Podcast
Alan Cooper talks about why it’s so hard to build good software and why UX is about solving the big problems that exist for users.

Why Google is the most important design company of 2018
CEO Sundar Pichai explains how Google got design.

UX PORTFOLIO

Shawn Park
Shawn is the Lead Designer at Blitz. Read how and why he redesigns his portfolio every year.

Uber Rebrand 2018
Uber rebranded itself again and put together a beautiful case study.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST

My aha moment as a UX designer
Elaine Tran's story of her Aha moment into UX design and why it excites her each day.

“Visual organization is the deliberate prioritization of meaning within a visual design.”
— Luke Wroblewski


 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 