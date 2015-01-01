Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 148 / 148

ARTICLES

Gamification: A guide for designers to a misunderstood concept



How to build a gamification system the right way.

WAYWO. Because work doesn’t have to be polished to be shared.

How Deliveroo's design team informally shares what everyone is actually working on right now.

There’s no “I” in feedback

How and why you should treat feedback as a team sport.

Things I learned from working at Shopify

A designer's learnings and insights working at Shopify.

Don’t @ me

What UX designers can apply to notification design tactics to redefine the state of alert.

Listening to user feedback

Learning how to make the most of our customers' requests and feedback.

Kill Your Personas

How persona spectrums champion real user needs.

Balancing Creativity and Usability

A short comment on “Why Do All Websites Look the Same?”

TOOLS AND RESOURCES Flowkit

User flow library for Figma and Sketch. Palx

An automatic UI color palette generator.

MEDIA Master Product Design at Scale

A design systems master class taught by the most influential thinkers in the field. Becca Kennedy - User Defenders Podcast

Becca Kennedy teaches us how to do UX research on a budget.

UX PORTFOLIO Adithya Holehonnur

Adi is a software engineer turned designer working for Honeywell.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST Re:Birth

Modern apps and sites reimagined as vintage gadgets.

“Confusion and clutter are the failure of design, not the attributes of information.”

— Edward R. Tufte

101 princip za dobar UX dizajn

Knjiga je bila jedna od 10 najtraženijih na 63. Sajmu knjiga u Beogradu 2018.

VIŠE O KNJIZI I KORPA ZA NARUČIVANJE.