UX Weekly 212, The Methods UX Professionals Use

 

 

ARTICLES

Breakups, Space Travel, And Design Research
Using metaphors to listen to people’s experiences

The Methods UX Professionals Use

The-Methods-UX-Professionals-Use-2018-featured 
An overview of how common methods are used and how their use has changed over time.

Drop-Down Usability: When You Should (and Shouldn't) Use Them
Why you should avoid drop-down meus in your UI.

Creating Excellent UX Flow Charts
Illustrate complex processes by including use cases, actions, and life cycles.

How to Run a Successful Design Review
Design reviews and feedback at every stage of the design process is both helpful and crucial for a successful product.

Gestalt-Driven UX: The Patterns That Drive Our World
How and why we perceive things the way we& do.

101 princip za dobar UX dizajn

Knjiga je bila jedna od 10 najtraženijih na 63. Sajmu knjiga u Beogradu 2018.

VIŠE O KNJIZI I KORPA ZA NARUČIVANJE.

 

SPONSOR

Build websites? BugHerd makes client feedback simple, visual & pain-free.
Like sticky-notes for your website, BugHerd turns client feedback into clear actionable tasks complete with screenshots, browser info, CSS data and more. Trial for free today.

TOOLS AND RESOURCES

DrawKit
Free MIT licensed PSD illustrations, in 2 styles.

Squoosh
An image compression web app that allows you to dive into the advanced options provided by various image compressors.

MEDIA

Leading Design 2018
Videos from this year's Leading Design conference.

Margaret Lee - Method Podcast
Google UX Director Margaret Lee on redefining design leadership and inclusivity in the workplace.

Radical Empathy with Seth Godin - User Defenders podcast
Seth Godin reminds us to do work that matters, for people who care by focusing on serving a minimum viable audience.

UX PORTFOLIO

Ismael Barry
Ismael is a product designer who worked as an intern for AirBnB.

UX JOB

Lead Product Designer (UX/UI) at Knowde - Seattle or Remote
Knowde is looking to add an immensely talented UX/UI designer to help invent, design, refine and deliver their products.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST

MS Paint
MS Paint made in JavaScript.

“If anybody here has trouble with the concept of design humility, reflect on this: It took us 5,000 years to put wheels on our luggage.”
— William McDonough

 

