Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 87 / 87

ARTICLES

Breakups, Space Travel, And Design Research

Using metaphors to listen to people’s experiences

The Methods UX Professionals Use



An overview of how common methods are used and how their use has changed over time.

Drop-Down Usability: When You Should (and Shouldn't) Use Them

Why you should avoid drop-down meus in your UI.

Creating Excellent UX Flow Charts

Illustrate complex processes by including use cases, actions, and life cycles.

How to Run a Successful Design Review

Design reviews and feedback at every stage of the design process is both helpful and crucial for a successful product.

Gestalt-Driven UX: The Patterns That Drive Our World

How and why we perceive things the way we& do.

101 princip za dobar UX dizajn

Knjiga je bila jedna od 10 najtraženijih na 63. Sajmu knjiga u Beogradu 2018.

VIŠE O KNJIZI I KORPA ZA NARUČIVANJE.

SPONSOR Build websites? BugHerd makes client feedback simple, visual & pain-free.

Like sticky-notes for your website, BugHerd turns client feedback into clear actionable tasks complete with screenshots, browser info, CSS data and more. Trial for free today.

TOOLS AND RESOURCES DrawKit

Free MIT licensed PSD illustrations, in 2 styles. Squoosh

An image compression web app that allows you to dive into the advanced options provided by various image compressors.

MEDIA Leading Design 2018

Videos from this year's Leading Design conference. Margaret Lee - Method Podcast

Google UX Director Margaret Lee on redefining design leadership and inclusivity in the workplace. Radical Empathy with Seth Godin - User Defenders podcast

Seth Godin reminds us to do work that matters, for people who care by focusing on serving a minimum viable audience.

UX PORTFOLIO Ismael Barry

Ismael is a product designer who worked as an intern for AirBnB.

UX JOB Lead Product Designer (UX/UI) at Knowde - Seattle or Remote

Knowde is looking to add an immensely talented UX/UI designer to help invent, design, refine and deliver their products.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST MS Paint

MS Paint made in JavaScript.

“If anybody here has trouble with the concept of design humility, reflect on this: It took us 5,000 years to put wheels on our luggage.”

— William McDonough