Vue.js feed Issue 47

News

Will Vue.js Become a Giant Like Angular or React?

Vue . js is a close partner of Angular and React in more and more article titles, taking the world by a storm. What makes Vue . js win developers’ hearts?

Using Mixins in Vue.js

Enter mixins. Mixins in Vue are useful for writing in a functional style because ultimately, functional programming is about making code understandable by reducing moving parts.

XSS in Vue.js

An article about XSS in general and Vue . js in particular.

JavaScript’s new #private class fields

What they are, how they work, and why they are the way they are. “JavaScript’s new #private class fields” is published by James Kyle in Thinkmill.

Tutorials

Create and publish a Nuxt.js powered website on Github pages

How to build and share a static site from scratch in 5 minutes.

Introduction To Server Rendered Vue.js Apps With Nuxt

How to work with Nuxt by starting a new project from scratch.

Vue.js popover component

A plugin that helps create messages in different positions when clicking on elements.

Let’s build a real-world app with Components and Templates

Build a small application that demonstrates the simplicity of Vue .

Drag and Resize elements with VueDraggableResizable

A Vue related component to create resizable and draggable elements, without any external dependencies.

Video Background component for Vue.js

Add a video as the background of your page with the videobg component for Vue . js projects.

Add a headless CMS to VueJs in 5 minutes

In this short article, you can find out how you can use an api based CMS for components in combination with the progressive JavaScript Framework “ Vue . js ”.

Showcase

Vulma Docs

Vue UI component library based on UI component library based on Bulma

AutoServicePro