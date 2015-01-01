Access

Vue.js feed Issue 47

vuejs-feed-47

News

Will Vue.js Become a Giant Like Angular or React?

10CLOUDS.COM – Share
Vue.js is a close partner of Angular and React in more and more article titles, taking the world by a storm. What makes Vue.js win developers’ hearts?

 

Using Mixins in Vue.js

CSS-TRICKS.COM – Share
Enter mixins. Mixins in Vue are useful for writing in a functional style because ultimately, functional programming is about making code understandable by reducing moving parts.

 

XSS in Vue.js

VUEJSFEED.COM – Share
An article about XSS in general and Vue.js in particular.

 

JavaScript’s new #private class fields

MEDIUM.COM – Share
What they are, how they work, and why they are the way they are. “JavaScript’s new #private class fields” is published by James Kyle in Thinkmill.

 

Tutorials

Create and publish a Nuxt.js powered website on Github pages

HACKERNOON.COM – Share
How to build and share a static site from scratch in 5 minutes.

 

Introduction To Server Rendered Vue.js Apps With Nuxt

CODINGTHESMARTWAY.COM – Share
How to work with Nuxt by starting a new project from scratch.

 

Vue.js popover component

VUEJSFEED.COM – Share
A plugin that helps create messages in different positions when clicking on elements.

 

Let’s build a real-world app with Components and Templates

MICHAELSORIANO.COM – Share
Build a small application that demonstrates the simplicity of Vue.

 

Drag and Resize elements with VueDraggableResizable

VUEJSFEED.COM – Share
Vue related component to create resizable and draggable elements, without any external dependencies.

 

Video Background component for Vue.js

VUEJSFEED.COM – Share
Add a video as the background of your page with the videobg component for Vue.jsprojects.

 

Add a headless CMS to VueJs in 5 minutes

WWW.STORYBLOK.COM – Share
In this short article, you can find out how you can use an api based CMS for components in combination with the progressive JavaScript Framework “Vue.js”.

 

Showcase

vue-and-bulma-vulma

Vulma Docs

VULMA.ORG – Share
Vue UI component library based on Bulma.

 

AutoServicePro

WWW.AUTOSERVICEPRO.RO – Share
Auto service software website in Romanian, based on Vue.js.

 

 

