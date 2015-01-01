Access

Vue.js Feed Issue 48

 

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 442 / 442

vuejs-feed-48

 

 

Greetings everyone,
The past week, the first Vue.js conference took place in Poland and it was awesome. We had a great time meeting a lot of you guys and learned a ton of stuff by the awesome speakers. We expect the recordings from VueConf to be uploaded online soon. In the meantime, you can find some of the presentations in this issue.
In other news, express-vue, the Vue rendering engine for Express.js, had a huge performance increase and NativeScript has launched a cool competition.

News

 

make-your-appes-realtime-with-firebase-and-vue

Make your Apps Realtime with Firebase and Vue - Slides

DOCS.GOOGLE.COM – Share
A presentation created by Eduardo San Martin Morote for his talk “Make your Apps Realtime with Firebase and Vue” at VueConf.
A presentation created by Sarah Drasner for her talk “Animating Vue” at VueConf.

Vue + Apollo + GraphQL - Slides

A presentation created by Guillaume Chau for his talk “GraphQL made easy with Vue.js” at VueConf.

Express-Vue v3.14.1

The Vue rendering engine for Express.js had a huge performance increase, in the latest release 3.14.1.

2017 Sweetness and Light Summer App Contest

NativeScript has launched a cool competition in the light of the release of the new Vue.js integration with NativeScript. Participants have to create any kind of app and submit it, but it needs to use the Vue + NativeScript repo.

Tutorials

Building a 90 Day Planner with Laravel and Vue.js

Multi-part tutorial for building a 90 Day Action Planner using Laravel and Vue.js to create a single page application.

TDD with Vue.js

The point of this article is to explain the basics of developing Vue.js apps using TDD. 

Stub file dependencies in Vue unit tests

Learn how to stub dependencies in Vue unit tests. This tutorial walks through 2 different ways of passing stubs to dependencies in unit tests.

 

Building an extendable calendar in Vue.js: Part 1

In this series of tutorials, you will learn how construct a lightweight, extendable calendar component in Vue.js.

 

4 Ways To Boost Your Vue.js App With Webpack

Webpack is an essential tool for VueJS apps, but is notoriously hard to understand. 

 

Diggr - powered by Vue.js

Diggr is a website that analyzes tags on songs hosted on YouTube, and based on that it sorts them by genre - never miss a beat again.

 

 

Code & Plugins
tastejs/hacker-news-pwas
Hacker News readers as Progressive Web Apps
Vue, SVG, and TRON
Moving around some SVGs with Vue events and perspective with style bindings, by Sarah Drasner.
sdras/nuxt-type
Small demo showing custom page animations with a fake typography site
Vuebar
Vue 2 directive for custom scrollbar that uses native scroll behavior. 
vanderleisilva/vue-bootstrap-validate
A bootstrap integrated validation component for Vue.js
alidcastano/vue-content-loader
Converts markdown files with front matter into Vue components with a metadata property.
David-Desmaisons/Vue-Semantic-Modal
Vue modal component for Semantic-Ui no jquery
vue-a2b
Split testing for Vue.js.
halebopp/vue-pomo
A progressive web app for the Pomodoro Technique, built with Vue 2.0, Vuex and Firebase.

 

 

