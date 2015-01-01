Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 442 / 442

Greetings everyone,

The past week, the first Vue.js conference took place in Poland and it was awesome. We had a great time meeting a lot of you guys and learned a ton of stuff by the awesome speakers. We expect the recordings from VueConf to be uploaded online soon. In the meantime, you can find some of the presentations in this issue.

In other news, express-vue, the Vue rendering engine for Express.js, had a huge performance increase and NativeScript has launched a cool competition.

News