Hello!

Already 50 issues, how time flies!

The Quasar team has released version 0.14 Beta, check it out!

In VueConf related news, the first recordings have been uploaded (everyone can watch them for free), and 2 more related articles are out, one coming from the guys who organized the whole thing, Monterail.

Also, in this week’s newsletter, you can find tutorials about role authentication, a location-based app and other resources about Vue.js.

News

A Whole New Quasar Released as 0.14 Beta

Quasar Framework has an ingenious new Layout component, which makes working with the layout an incredible breeze. There are two themes to choose from: iOS or Material and both can be customized completely to your app’s CI. The version 0.14 Beta represents a huge milestone in the evolution of the framework. Also, there is a great article to help you get started “ Introduction for Beginners ”.

Perks and highlights of VueConf 2017

With this piece, we will explain you what is the main idea behind the conference and give you a recap of VueConf itself in case you missed it.

Onsen UI for Vue.js is officially released

Onsen UI has full Vue.js support - build awesome mobile apps! Lots of components, docs & samples. After months of grooming the Vue.js bindings to a sweet and stable spot, the Onsen UI team is happy to announce that our bindings for Vue.js are now available as a permanent product.

The first recordings of VueConf released

Videos of VueConf 2017 have been uploaded. You can watch Evan You, Chris Fritz, and Sean Larkin.

TUTORIALS

Role Based Authentication using Vue.js

Role-based authentication is an approach to restricting system access to authorized users. Learn how to implement this feature using Vuex.

Building a custom Google Map component with Vue.js

The Google Maps API is a great service for displaying location-based data such as marker points. Take the steps described in the tutorial to create your own GoogleMap component in Vue.js.

A Progressive Web Application with Vue.js, Webpack & Material Design [Part 3]

This article is part of a series that aims to build a basic but complete PWA with Vue.js, Webpack & Material Design, step-by-step and from scratch.

Build a Location-based Chatroom with Firebase and Vue.js

How to make a location-based chatroom and have fun.

CODE AND PLUGINS