Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Roman

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

Vue.js feed 21

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 61 / 61

NEWS

VUE-js-news

Vuex 2.1 is out!

GITHUB.COM – Share

The new version of Vuex brings a new feature, Module Namespacing. You can check the updated docs, hereThanks to the great work by @ktsn for bringing us this feature.

Introducing Vue.js App Hosting on stdlib

STDLIB.COM – Share

stdlib provides a template for easily building and deploying Vue apps with a micro-services powered backend.

Why we chose Vue.js over React | Drupal and Symfony2 developers and designers: Pixeljets

Qwintry team recently started active migration to Vue.js as a frontend framework in all their legacy and new projects. 

Superhero.js

SUPERHEROJS.COM – Share
Maintaining a large JavaScript code base is not easy — especially since great articles on how to do this are hard to find. This page is a collection of the best articles we’ve found on the topic.

Webpack - The Confusing Parts

Webpack is the leading module bundler for React and Redux apps. Read a list of 10 confusing concepts of Webpack, which might help you gain a better understanding.

What Is New In Bootstrap 4

Take a look at what is new in Bootstrap 4, which continues to be the most popular front end framework available.

TUTORIALS

Integrate Prosemirror editor in your Vue.js 2 project
Find out how to have the ProseMirror editor in your Vue 2 project, by using vue-prosemirror-2.
How to use Vue 2.0 components in an Angular application
Read how to make use of Vue 2 components in Angular apps, and tips like how to avoid having Angular compile anything that looks like a custom directive.
Create Easy tooltips with Vue 2.x
Find out how to have tooltips with tether-tooltip in your project, using the v-tooltip directive.
Learn how to make API Calls with Vuex
This tutorial will help you learn how to make API calls with Vuex.
Building Scalable Client-side Components
In this tutorial, the author talks about how his team created components in a generic way, and why everyone should keep a style-guide while working on them.
Getting up and Running with Vue.js 2.0
This article is a great introduction into Vue 2, and the author talks about how Vue gets inspiration from other libraries, and get to give a small app a spin.

 

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

Ostavite komentar, svakoga dana ćemo nekoga nagraditi.

 

 