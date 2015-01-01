Access

Greetings from the Vue.js Team

New week, new issue, Vue is #1 in Most Popular Projects in 2016, read What’s coming in 2017 regarding Javascript frameworks and about a new debugging tool for Vue.js.
Unit testing, advanced techniques, and beginner tips can be seen in the tutorials section along with some plugins and code tips.
Every week something new is made with Vue, so here are the latest projects and showcases. Make sure to stay tuned!
Also, last few days for our Contest!

 

NEWS

2016-javascript-rising-stars

2016 JavaScript Rising Stars

RISINGSTARS2016.JS.ORG – Share
See by the numbers which projects got traction in 2016, by comparing the numbers of stars added on Github, over the last 12 months.

 

Angular, React & Vue: What's coming in 2017?

WWW.VALUECODERS.COM – Share
2016 has been a tremendous year for JavaScript. Host of new frameworks came to the picture. If you are little updated about these businesses, Angular and React are nothing new to you.

 

Vue.js: First Impressions – Hacker Noon

HACKERNOON.COM – Share
A brief run through of how it was to work with Vue.js.

 

Why we’re building DejaVue.js

MEDIUM.COM – Share
DejaVue, a visualization and debugging tool build for Vue.js, is going to be a chrome dev extension that helps you see how your application is running. It will be fully deployed in the chrome dev extension store by February 18th according to GitHub.

TUTORIALS

Turn any input into an address autocomplete with Vue Places

VUEJSFEED.COM – Share
Vue Places provides a fast and easy way to use an address search autocomplete JavaScript library on your website, utilizing the Algolia places.

 

Unit testing with SystemJS, Mocha and Vue.js

VUEJSFEED.COM – Share
A quick-start guide to testing with jspm (systemjs), mocha and vue.js

 

Vue.js in less than 30 minutes for beginners - Tutorial

WWW.YOUTUBE.COM – Share
This video covers the absolute basics of Vue.js 2.0.

 

Vue password: realistic password strength estimator

VUEJSFEED.COM – Share
Password strength meter based on zxcvbn in Vue.js

 

Distribute Vue component with zero-config

MEDIUM.COM – Share
Introducing how to use the new command vue build to distribute a reusable component.

 

A new Vue.js webpack template to setup a Framework7 project with Cordova

VUEJSFEED.COM – Share
This is a project template for vue-cli which will help you set up a new project with Framework7, Cordova, and Vue.js to build mobile apps fast.

 

Code & Plugins

norch-vuejs-app

GITHUB.COM – Share
Vue.js frontend to the search engine norch search-index. An easy way to get started with norch and test your dataset without much coding.

 

vform: Handle validation

GITHUB.COM – Share
A simple way to handle Laravel back-end validation in Vue 2.

 

vue-sublime-snippets

GITHUB.COM – Share
Simplify and supercharge your workflow with snippets for Vue.js

 

Vue-ECharts Demo

JUSTINEO.GITHUB.IO – Share
ECharts component for Vue.js.

 

Disabling Vue.js Devtools in Production

MEDIUM.COM – Share
Get Vue Devtools disabled when compiling to production.

 

vue-paginate

GITHUB.COM – Share
A simple vue.js plugin to paginate data

 

 

