Vue.js feed 30

Issue #30, already 30 weeks of interesting news regarding the growth of the Vue community have passed.
This week: This.JavaScript with Evan You & Vue Core Team: State of Vue, new release of vue-loader, WebStorm is now supporting Vue.js
As always tutorials with lots of useful information, tools and plugins, and some interesting projects.
News
This.JavaScript with Evan You & Vue Core Team: State of Vue
A 15 minute state of Vue update from Evan You, Author of Vue.js Jan ‘17 at This.JavaScript.
Vue.js, the Green framework
Read about the Vue.js framework, the freedom of choice it provides and the problems it solves.
New release vue-loader v11
vue-loader 11.0: now supports postcss config files and works with HappyPack.
Vue.js support in WebStorm
Early Access Preview build for WebStorm, the plugin is open source, so you’re welcome to contribute
!
Tutorials
Fetch Instagram feeds with vue-instagram
Fetch Instagram feeds with this component based on Vue.js.
Combine the WordPress REST API with Vue and jQuery AJAX. Components allow for greater code reuse throughout the application.
Vue.js Testing - A High Level Overview
This post won’t tell you how to write tests for Vue.js, it will cover the role of the packages that come into play which Vue.js template installs for you.
Showcase
Code & Plugins
JavaScript Survey Engine
survey.js is a JavaScript Survey Library. It is a modern way to add a survey to your website. It uses JSON for survey metadata and results.
vetur
Vue tooling for Visual Studio Code.
