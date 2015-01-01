Vue.js feed 30

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 116 / 116

Issue #30, already 30 weeks of interesting news regarding the growth of the Vue community have passed.

This week: This.JavaScript with Evan You & Vue Core Team: State of Vue, new release of vue-loader, WebStorm is now supporting Vue.js

As always tutorials with lots of useful information, tools and plugins, and some interesting projects.

News

This.JavaScript with Evan You & Vue Core Team: State of Vue

A 15 minute state of Vue update from Evan You, Author of Vue.js Jan ‘17 at This.JavaScript.

Vue.js, the Green framework

Read about the Vue.js framework, the freedom of choice it provides and the problems it solves.

New release vue-loader v11

vue-loader 11.0: now supports postcss config files and works with HappyPack.

Vue.js support in WebStorm

Early Access Preview build for WebStorm, the plugin is open source, so you’re welcome to contribute

Tutorials

Fetch Instagram feeds with vue-instagram