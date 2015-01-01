Access

Vue.js feed 30

 

 

Issue #30, already 30 weeks of interesting news regarding the growth of the Vue community have passed.
This week: This.JavaScript with Evan You & Vue Core Team: State of Vue, new release of vue-loader, WebStorm is now supporting Vue.js
As always tutorials with lots of useful information, tools and plugins, and some interesting projects.

 

News

This.JavaScript with Evan You & Vue Core Team: State of Vue

WWW.YOUTUBE.COM
A 15 minute state of Vue update from Evan You, Author of Vue.js Jan ‘17 at This.JavaScript.

 

Vue.js, the Green framework

VUEJSFEED.COM
Read about the Vue.js framework, the freedom of choice it provides and the problems it solves.

 

New release vue-loader v11

GITHUB.COM
vue-loader 11.0: now supports postcss config files and works with HappyPack.

 

Vue.js support in WebStorm

BLOG.JETBRAINS.COM
Early Access Preview build for WebStorm, the plugin is open source, so you’re welcome to contribute!

 

Tutorials

vuejs-tutorials-30

Fetch Instagram feeds with vue-instagram

VUEJSFEED.COM
Fetch Instagram feeds with this component based on Vue.js.
Building a JSON Tree View Component in Vue.js
From raw JSON to Tree View in Six Steps. Build a Vue.js component that displays JSON beautifully.
Combine the WordPress REST API with Vue and jQuery AJAX. Components allow for greater code reuse throughout the application.
Vue.js Testing - A High Level Overview
This post won’t tell you how to write tests for Vue.js, it will cover the role of the packages that come into play which Vue.js template installs for you.
Showcase
vuejs-showcase-30
Vue.js powered guide for moving to HTTPS
Open source guide for moving sites to HTTPS. Built with vue.js
Vue.js is now an integral part of Scroll.in
A digital website daily of political and cultural news for India has made use of Vue.js.
Code & Plugins
JavaScript Survey Engine
survey.js is a JavaScript Survey Library. It is a modern way to add a survey to your website. It uses JSON for survey metadata and results.
Chart made with Vue, Transitioning State
Chart made without a charting library like d3, but composed of Vue directives. 
vetur
Vue tooling for Visual Studio Code.
Nuxt.js with Koa
Starter template for Nuxt.js with KoaJS.
vue-wamp
AutobahnJS wrapper library for Vue.js

 

 

