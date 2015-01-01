Vue.js Top 10, State of VueJS 2018, Nuxt 2 is coming!

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
For the past month, we ranked nearly 1,000 Vue.js articles to pick the Top 10 stories that can help advance your career (1% chance).
Nuxt 2 is coming! Oh yeah!. Courtesy of pooya parsa
Let’s Build a Custom Vue Router. Courtesy of Hassan Djirdeh
The Future of Vue.js in 5 Minutes. Courtesy of Gregg Pollack
4 Essential ES2015 Features For Vue.js Development. Courtesy of Anthony Gore
7 Secret Patterns Vue Consultants Don’t Want You to Know. Courtesy of Chris Fritz
How To Make Netflix-Like Swipers in Vue. Courtesy of Christian Nwamba
Parcel v1.7.0: Vue, Content Hashed Bundle Names, Aliases, Auto-install dependencies, and more. Courtesy of devongovett
10 reasons to use Nuxt.js for your next web application. Courtesy of Derick Sozo
Vue.js Kanban Board: The Development Process. Courtesy of Steve Hobbs
