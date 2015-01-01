Vue.js Top 10, State of VueJS 2018, Nuxt 2 is coming!

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 60 / 60

For the past month, we ranked nearly 1,000 Vue.js articles to pick the Top 10 stories that can help advance your career (1% chance).

Topics in this list: Conference, Nuxt.js 2, Routing, ES2015, Patterns, Netflix, Parcel, Kanban Board

“Watch” Vue.js Monthly Top 10 on Github and get email once a month.

As an article ranking service for professionals, we take quality very seriously and make sure each article you read is great. Mybridge AI considers the total number of shares, minutes read, and uses our machine learning algorithm to rank articles. This is a competitive list and you’ll find the experience and techniques shared by the Vue.js leaders useful.

Rank 1 Evan You — State of VueJS 2018. Courtesy of Evan You

Rank 2 Nuxt 2 is coming! Oh yeah!. Courtesy of pooya parsa

Rank 3 Let’s Build a Custom Vue Router. Courtesy of Hassan Djirdeh

Rank 4 The Future of Vue.js in 5 Minutes. Courtesy of Gregg Pollack

Rank 5 4 Essential ES2015 Features For Vue.js Development. Courtesy of Anthony Gore

Rank 6 7 Secret Patterns Vue Consultants Don’t Want You to Know. Courtesy of Chris Fritz

Rank 7 How To Make Netflix-Like Swipers in Vue. Courtesy of Christian Nwamba

Rank 8 Parcel v1.7.0: Vue, Content Hashed Bundle Names, Aliases, Auto-install dependencies, and more. Courtesy of devongovett

Rank 9 10 reasons to use Nuxt.js for your next web application. Courtesy of Derick Sozo

Rank 10 Vue.js Kanban Board: The Development Process. Courtesy of Steve Hobbs

That’s it for Vue.js Monthly Top 10. If you like this curation, read best daily articles based on your programming skills on our website.