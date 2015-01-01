Access

Vue.js Top 10 Open Source III - 2018

 

 

For the past month, we ranked nearly 150 Vue.js Open Source Projects to pick the Top 10.

We compared projects with new or major release during this period. Mybridge AI ranks projects based on a variety of factors to measure its quality for professionals.

  • Average number of Github stars in this edition: 2,132 ⭐️
  • “Watch” Vue.js Top 10 Open Source on Github and get email once a month.
  • Topics: Vuetify, CLI, Scroller, fullPage.js, Performance Devtool, Config Library, Components, Dashboard, Transitions

Open source projects can be useful for programmers. Hope you find an interesting project that inspires you.

Rank 1

Vuetify: Material Component Framework for Vue.js 2 [v.1.0] [9193 stars on Github].

Rank 2

Vue-cli: CLI for rapid Vue.js development [v.3.0] [10111 stars on Github].

Rank 3

Vue-virtual-scroller: Smooth scroll with any amount of data [546 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Guillaume CHAU

Rank 4

Vue-fullpage.js: Official Vue.js wrapper for fullPage.js http://alvarotrigo.com/vue-fullpage/ [317 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Álvaro Trigo

Rank 5

Vue-perf-devtool: Vue Performance Devtool is a browser extension for inspecting the performance of Vue Components. [v.4.0] [269 stars on Github].

Rank 6

Bili: A zero-config library bundler. [197 stars on Github]. Courtesy of EGOIST

Rank 7

Vue-web-component-wrapper: Wrap a Vue component as a web component / custom element. [201 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Vue.js

Rank 8

T-UI: This is a high quanlity components library for VUE [174 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Bennnis

Rank 9

Vuepoint: A vuejs based dashboard framework [128 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Matt Brailsford

Rank 10

Vue-overdrive: Super easy magic-move transitions for Vue apps ⚙️ [191 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Matt Rothenberg

 

 

