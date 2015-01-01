Web Development Top 10 Articles for the march 2018

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 173 / 173

For the past month, we ranked nearly 1,500 Web Development articles to pick the Top 10 stories that can help advance your career (0.7% chance).

Topics in this list: Job Interview, Careers, Sketching, AI, Modern CSS, CTO, HTTPS, Service Workers, IBM Watson

“Watch” Web Development Monthly Top 10 on Github and get email once a month.

As an article ranking service for professionals, we take quality very seriously and make sure each article you read is great. Mybridge AI considers the total number of shares, minutes read, and uses our machine learning algorithm to rank articles. This is a competitive list and you’ll find the experience and techniques shared by the Web Development leaders useful.

Rank 1 Front-end-interview-handbook: Almost complete answers to “Front-end Job Interview Questions” which you can use to interview potential candidates, test yourself or completely ignore [19,536 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Yangshun Tay

Rank 2 Who Killed The Junior Developer?. Courtesy of melissa mcewen

Rank 4 How you can train an AI to convert your design mockups into HTML and CSS. Courtesy of Emil Wallner

Rank 5 How I applied lessons learned from a failed technical interview to get 5 job offers. Courtesy of Fredrik Strand Oseberg

Rank 6 Modern CSS Explained For Dinosaurs. Courtesy of Peter Jang

Rank 7 What I wish I knew when I became CTO. Courtesy of David Mack

Rank 8 How to get your site on HTTPS for free in 10 minutes. Courtesy of Ayo Isaiah

Rank 9 Service workers: the little heroes behind Progressive Web Apps. Courtesy of Flavio Copes

Rank 10 Voice recognition on the web using IBM Watson. Courtesy of Mattias Petter Johansson

LINK