Web Development Top 10 Articles for the march 2018 - ii

For the past month, we ranked nearly 200 Web Development Open Source Projects to pick the Top 10.
We compared projects with new or major release during this period. Mybridge AI ranks projects based on a variety of factors to measure its quality for professionals.
Open source projects can be useful for programmers. Hope you find an interesting project that inspires you.
Give thanks to the open source maintainers you depend on [1765 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Feross Aboukhadijeh
Just-dashboard: Create dashboards using YAML/JSON files [1221 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Daniel Kantor
Netflix-1080p: Chrome extension to play Netflix in 1080p [511 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Truedread
Phantomjs: Scriptable Headless WebKit [v.2.1] [24968 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Ariya Hidayat
Glow: Make your Flow errors GLOW [703 stars on Github]. Courtesy of James Kyle
Lit: World’s smallest responsive [910 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Arham Jain
Wobble: A tiny (~1.7 KB gzipped) spring physics micro-library that models a damped harmonic oscillator. [v.1.5] [605 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Adam Miskiewicz
