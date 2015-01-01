Web Development Top 10 Articles for the march 2018 - ii

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 61 / 61

For the past month, we ranked nearly 200 Web Development Open Source Projects to pick the Top 10.

We compared projects with new or major release during this period. Mybridge AI ranks projects based on a variety of factors to measure its quality for professionals.

Average number of Github stars in this edition: 4,025 ⭐️

Open source projects can be useful for programmers. Hope you find an interesting project that inspires you.

Rank 1 Give thanks to the open source maintainers you depend on [1765 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Feross Aboukhadijeh

Rank 2 Carbon: Create and share beautiful images of your source code [v.2.0] [8287 stars on Github]. Courtesy of dawn

Rank 3 Just-dashboard: Create dashboards using YAML/JSON files [1221 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Daniel Kantor

Rank 4 Netflix-1080p: Chrome extension to play Netflix in 1080p [511 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Truedread

Rank 5 Phantomjs: Scriptable Headless WebKit [v.2.1] [24968 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Ariya Hidayat

Rank 6 Glow: Make your Flow errors GLOW [703 stars on Github]. Courtesy of James Kyle

Rank 7 Chrome-ui: Chrome browser UI built with web technologies [161 stars on Github]. Courtesy of pd4d10

Rank 8 Life-commit: Life as a git. Commit on your life. [595 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Byron Hsu

Rank 9 Lit: World’s smallest responsive [910 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Arham Jain