Web Tools Weekly 254

Reader

Chrome extension that reminds you to read what you save.



Stick Shift

Windows app that saves you time by removing repetitive changes to your hand position while typing.



Stack Overflow for Teams

A private, secure home for your team’s questions and answers. No more digging through stale wikis and lost emails—give your team back the time it needs to build better products.



Milanote

A tool for planning creative projects. See your ideas, notes, and research side by side.



What is my day rate?

Enter your desired gross annual salary and this tool will tell you how much you should make per day and how much to charge per hour.



Outline

Team wiki, documentation, meeting notes, playbooks, onboarding, work logs, brainstorming, and more.



Choosy

Mac tool. Instead of opening links in the default browser, Choosy sends them to the right browser.



Webdash

A customizable web dashboard that helps you visualize, monitor, and manage your web project using community-driven plugins.



FollowUp Personal CRM

A simple, intelligent tool that makes managing relationships easy.



MultiNewTab

Chrome extension to let you use multiple 'New Tab' Chrome extensions without manually enabling and disabling them.

JavaScript Libraries and Frameworks

Swiftype Site Search

Cash

An absurdly small jQuery alternative for modern browsers.



Angular

Google's popular mobile and desktop app framework is now at version 6+. Details here.

Redux

Now at version 4+. A predictable state container for JavaScript apps. Details here.



TensorFlow.js

A WebGL accelerated, browser based JavaScript library for training and deploying ML models.



Sails.js

Now at version 1+. Makes it easy to build custom, enterprise-grade Node apps.



Callbag Basics

Tiny and fast reactive/iterable programming library based on Callbag, a standard for JavaScript callbacks that enables lightweight observables and iterables.



D3.js

Now at version 5+. A JavaScript library for manipulating documents based on data. Helps you bring data to life using HTML, SVG, and CSS.



NativeScript

Now at version 4+ (details). Open source framework for building truly native mobile apps with Angular, TypeScript, or JavaScript.



CanJS

Now at version 4+. Client-side JavaScript framework to build rich web interfaces, with state-management, templates, custom elements, and more.



React

Now at version 16+. Details here.

React Tools

Create React App Parcel

Create React apps with Parcel instead of webpack.



React Cosmos

Dev tool for creating reusable React components.



React Albus

React component library for building declarative multi-step flows.



react-app-loader

Production-ready library for handling micro-frontends.



constate

Tiny React state management library that lets you work with local state and scale up to global state with ease when needed.



react-worker-image

React component to fetch image resources via Web Workers.



React Retro Hit Counter

A straight-outta-geocities hit counter, because why not?



react-contextual

A small (less than 1KB) helper around React 16's new context API.



remeasure

Get position and size of a DOM element for any React component.

