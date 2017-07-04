AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
Spring Cloud Function is a new project with the following high-level goals:
Welcome to another installment of This Week in Spring! If you’re in the US, then let me wish you a happy 4th of July! We’ve got a lot to cover so let’s get to it!
On behalf of the team, I am pleased to announce the general availability of Spring Cloud Data Flow 1.2.2.
Local Server: Quick Start, Getting Started Guide
Due to the popular demand from the community, the primary goal of this maintenance release is to bring Spring Boot 1.5.4 compatibility in Spring Cloud Data Flow.
