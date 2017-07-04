Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 106 / 106

Introducing Spring Cloud Function

Spring Cloud Function is a new project with the following high-level goals:

Promote the implementation of business logic via functions.

Decouple the development lifecycle of business logic from any specific runtime target so that the same code can run as a web endpoint, a stream processor, or a task.

Support a uniform programming model across serverless providers, as well as the ability to run standalone (locally or in a PaaS).

Enable Spring Boot features (auto-configuration, dependency injection, metrics) on serverless providers.

Welcome to another installment of This Week in Spring! If you’re in the US, then let me wish you a happy 4th of July! We’ve got a lot to cover so let’s get to it!

Spring Data ninja Thomas Risberg has just announced Spring Cloud Data Flow 1.2.2. This new version improves compatibility with Spring Boot 1.5.4 which in turn brought in a new version of Spring Data.

On behalf of the team, I am pleased to announce the general availability of Spring Cloud Data Flow 1.2.2.

Local Server: Quick Start, Getting Started Guide

Due to the popular demand from the community, the primary goal of this maintenance release is to bring Spring Boot 1.5.4 compatibility in Spring Cloud Data Flow.

