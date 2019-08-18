Android nedeljni pregled saveta, vesti i trikova

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 183 / 183

Animating a strike through on Android (tigeroakes.com)

Tiger Oakes describes an icon animation in which a line appears and grows diagonally through the original icon as it fades to gray. To create the animation, he considered many details such as colors, lines, curves, and clip paths.

Introducing Coil: Kotlin-first image loading on Android (tech.instacart.com)

Colin White announces Coil — an open-source Kotlin-first image loading library for Android. Coil is fast, lightweight, modern, and treats Kotlin Coroutines, OkHttp, Okio, and AndroidX Lifecycles as first-class citizens.

Android for Everyone: Part 1 — Android & Accessibility (proandroiddev.com)

This article series by Pamela Hill is for developers and designers interested in learning more about accessibility, particularly related to the Android platform.

Improving scrolling behavior of nested RecyclerViews - Part 1 (rubensousa.com)

Rúben Sousa released GravitySnapHelper with an extra goodie class called OrientationAwareRecyclerView. Here he explains the reason for that class with some tips for how it's improves scrolling behavior in nested RecyclerViews.

What Happened When Our Team Switched to Only Asynchronous Meetings(open.buffer.com)

Victoria Gonda describes how her team at Buffer has successfully experimented with asynchronous team meetings, and how it improved their level of communication.

Non-blocking I/O (www.hellsoft.se)

In this post Erik Hellman explains what non-blocking I/O is, how you can use it, and when it might be useful.

MVWTF: Demystifying Architecture Patterns (dev.to)

Choosing a pattern can be really intimidating to new Android devs who are constantly questioning if they're using the right one. Whether you're trying to decide which one to learn, or wondering if the one you already use is best for you, this post will help lead you to the right decision.

Google Warns Developers that New Android Apps Require Three Days for Approval (www.choiceofgames.com)

Developer Dan Fabulich discovers from Google support that some apps are undergoing a more thorough review process on Google Play and may take longer to release an app than it has in the past.

Google releases source code for Google I/O 2019 for Android (android-developers. googleblog.com)

Google has released the source code for the official Google I/O 2019 Android app.

Android Animation Samples Repository (github.com)

This repository contains a set of individual Android Studio projects to help you get started writing/understanding Android animation features.

