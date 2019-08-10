Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 127 / 127

Apple will now pay hackers up to $1 million for reporting vulnerabilities

Apple has just updated the rules of its bug bounty program by announcing a few major changes during a briefing at the annual Black Hat security conference yesterday. One of the most attractive updates is… Apple has enormously increased the maximum reward for its bug bounty program from $200,000 ...

Facebook Sues Two Android App Developers for Click Injection Fraud

Facebook has filed a lawsuit against two shady Android app developers accused of making illegal money by hijacking users' smartphones to fraudulently click on Facebook ads. According to Facebook, Hong Kong-based 'LionMobi' and Singapore-based 'JediMobi' app developers were distributing malicious ...

Reverse RDP Attack Also Enables Guest-to-Host Escape in Microsoft Hyper-V

Remember the Reverse RDP Attack? Earlier this year, researchers disclosed clipboard hijacking and path-traversal issues in Microsoft's Windows built-in RDP client that could allow a malicious RDP server to compromise a client computer, reversely. (You can find details and a video demonstration ...

KDE Linux Desktops Could Get Hacked Without Even Opening Malicious Files

If you are running a KDE desktop environment on your Linux operating system, you need to be extra careful and avoid downloading any ".desktop" or ".directory" file for a while. A cybersecurity researcher has disclosed an unpatched zero-day vulnerability in the KDE software framework that could ...

