Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorija umetnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Robotika

Roman

Ruby i Ruby on Rails

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

Zoologija

 

Hacker News, Docker Hub, Facebook Privacy Breaches

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 325 / 325

REZERVIŠITE KNJIGU DO 8. MAJA ZA SAMO 1320 DINARA

Zaštita od zlonamernih programa

ZaÅ¡tita od zlonamernih programa (Malware analysis)
Naučite da kreirate bezbedno i izolovano laboratorijsko okruženje za analizu zlonamernih programa. LINK ZA NARUČIVANJE KNJIGE

Docker Hub Suffers a Data Breach, Asks Users to Reset Password

Docker Hub, one of the largest cloud-based library of Docker container images, has suffered a data breach after an unknown attacker gained access to the company's single Hub database. Docker Hub is an online repository service where users and partners can create, test, store and distribute Docker ...

New York, Canada, Ireland Launch New Investigations Into Facebook Privacy Breaches

Facebook has a lot of problems, then there are a lot of problems for Facebook—and both are not going to end anytime sooner. Though Facebook has already set aside $5 billion from its revenue to cover a possible fine the company is expecting as a result of an FTC investigation over privacy ...

Critical Unpatched Flaw Disclosed in WordPress WooCommerce Extension

If you own an eCommerce website built on WordPress and powered by WooCommerce plugin, then beware of a new, unpatched vulnerability that has been made public and could allow attackers to compromise your online store. A WordPress security company—called "Plugin Vulnerabilities"—that recently gone ...

'Highly Critical' Unpatched Zero-Day Flaw Discovered In Oracle WebLogic

A team of cybersecurity researchers today published a post warning enterprises of an unpatched, highly critical zero-day vulnerability in Oracle WebLogic server application that some attackers might have already started exploiting in the wild. Oracle WebLogic is a scalable, Java-based multi-tier ...

Facebook Could Be Fined Up To $5 Billion Over Privacy Violations

Facebook expects to face a massive fine of up to $5 billion from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as the result of an investigation into its privacy policies—that's about one month's revenue for the social media giant. To be clear the amount of fine is not what the FTC has announced or hinted ...

'Karkoff' Is the New 'DNSpionage' With Selective Targeting Strategy

The cybercriminal group behind the infamous DNSpionage malware campaign has been found running a new sophisticated operation that infects selected victims with a new variant of the DNSpionage malware. First uncovered in November last year, the DNSpionage attacks used compromised sites and crafted ...

Hackers Actively Exploiting Widely-Used Social Share Plugin for WordPress

Hackers have been found exploiting a pair of critical security vulnerabilities in one of the popular social media sharing plugins to take control over WordPress websites that are still running a vulnerable version of the plugin. The vulnerable plugin in question is Social Warfare which is a ...

Hacker Breaks Into French Government's New Secure Messaging App

A white-hat hacker found a way to get into the French government's newly launched, secure encrypted messaging app that otherwise can only be accessed by officials and politicians with email accounts associated with the government identities. Dubbed "Tchap," the end-to-end encrypted, open source ...

Why Blockchain?

What’s in a Blockchain?

  • The Innards of an ERC20 Token [4 min read] by Winfred K. Mandela — talks about the inner workings of the most famous token standard of all time — the ERC20 and why it received much love from the developer communities across the world.
  • The State Of The DAOs [18 min read] by Vu Gaba Vineb — takes the reader to the ‘Promised Land’ of Blockchain maximalists — The Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). It explains how for the first time humans have the means to coordinate in a trustless and anonymous way to make collective decisions for a certain cause.
  • Blockchain as the Next Evolutionary Step of the Open Source Movement [8 min read] by Tal Kol — is a fantastic piece on the limitations faced by the Open Source Movement and shows how Blockchain Technologies can be the next vehicle to unlock a whole new side of potential for copy-left software.

Who Needs Blockchain?

Where is the Money?

We, at Hackernoon, are excited help provide a medium of discussion for those involved in the development of Blockchain-based solutions. You can become a part of the discussion by checking out our contributors’ stories on blockchain technologies or, become a contributor yourself and create a new discussion by submitting a story.

Follow @hackernoon and my new twitter, @hackerhodlfor more blockchain stories.

View in browser

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 