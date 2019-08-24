JavaScript nedeljni pregled saveta, vesti, uputstava

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 248 / 248

Everything You Need To Know About Socket.IO

This article explores Socket.IO, its main use cases and how to get started. We also help identify ideal use cases for Socket.IO, including signs your app has scaled beyond Socket.IO’s scope for support. This article examines where Socket.IO fits into the realtime landscape tod...

The state of semantic JSX Blog

Creating platforms for the web has always been as simple as learning to write HTML, throwing in look and feel with some CSS, and then, possibly a bit of JavaScript or any other scripting language for functionality.

Jekyll E-Commerce Tutorial: Add a Shopping Cart to Your Static Website

In a rush? Skip to technical tutorial or live demo The last version of this post dated back to 2016. Since then SSGs have changed, Jekyll has changed, Snipcart has changed; so let's take a fresher look at how to use Jekyll for e-commerce!...

Promises and Static Values

Async can throw a real wrench into the cogs of our programming workflows, all despite the fact that async is the modern JavaScript pattern. While async/await helps, there's sometimes confusion about the way to have a single function that returns a value whether it exists or ne...

Docker for PHP: A Start-to-Finish Guide

You've probably seen mentions of Docker over the past few years. This guide explains the basics so you can get up and running with Docker for PHP in your local development environment.

How to Publish Your First npm Package

Chances are, if you're interested in contributing a package to npm, you'll already have it installed. If not, it comes with Node.js, so head over to the Node.js site and install it.

Build a Command-Line Real-Time Chat App using SocketIO

First, we create a Node project: mkdir node-streamcd node-streamnpm init -y Now, we install the socket.io library: npm i socket.io Now the socket.io has a client-side library that will be used by the client to communicate with the socket.io server: npm i socket.io-client Now, ...

How to write your own search engine using Node.js and Elastic Blog

Many people tend to add a lot of mysticism around Google's search algorithm (also known as Page Rank) because it somehow always manages to show us the result we're looking for in the first few pages (even in those cases where there are hundreds of result pages). How does it work?...