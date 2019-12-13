Mobile Developer Weekly Cross-platform mobile news, views, and developments

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 59 / 59

Announcing Flutter 1.12

Flutter 1.12 has been released with several performance improvements, localizations for 24 new locales, new widgets and more.

Web Support for Flutter Goes Beta — Flutter’s web support graduates from technical preview to beta. When enabled, creating a new Flutter project now not only includes Android and iOS host apps, but also includes a web/ directory that contains everything you need to compile and run the same project code in a browser.

Five App Design Trends You Should Know for 2020 — Suzanne’s predictions are all around how progressive web apps will impact mobile app design.

"Link In Bio" Is A Slow Knife — Thoughts on how the ‘link in bio’ phrase (often seen on Instagram) is a subtle, and yet pervasive, attempt to “kill the web”.

Exploring SwiftUI - A Brief History of Apple UI Development and Initial Impressions — Takes a look at SwiftUI's predecessors to better understand what Apple is trying to improve upon, in addition to some initial impressions of the relatively new toolkit.

A Smart Feature Flagging System for iOS — A look at how Just Eat (a popular food ordering app in the UK) has implemented feature flagging and its own JustTweak component.

Preventing Tracking Prevention Tracking — The cat and mouse game of Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) continues. Here’s a look at recent enhancements to ITP within Safari.

Ionic 4: How to Create Mobile Apps Quickly — A quick start tutorial on creating mobile apps quickly in just a few steps.

Better Android Testing at Airbnb: Screenshot Testing — How screenshot testing is used to automatically test the fragments within Airbnb’s UI.

How to 'Fight Back' Against Google AMP As A Web User and A Web Developer — There continues to be push back against AMP from some within the developer community.

