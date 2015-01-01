UX design nedeljni pregled

ARTICLES

Humanizing Machine Learning

Lessons learned from designing adaptive page testing for HubSpot.

An Essential Tool for Capturing Your Career Accomplishments

Putting together a comprehensive collection of your résumé and portfolio content.

Should websites be accessible to everyone? Domino's says no

Domino’s is challenging a court order that required it make its websites and apps accessible to all users.

5 Steps to Creating a UX-Design Portfolio

The process of creating a UX-design portfolio allows you to reflect on your skills and achievements.

Here is a sweet user research routine

How to keep cool and deliver impact when research feels overwhelming.