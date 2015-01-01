Android weekly 261, Adaptive Icons and more

Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorija umetnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Robotika

Roman

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

Android weekly 261, Adaptive Icons and more

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 106 / 106

Adaptive Icons and more (blog.stylingandroid.com)

Here are some details from Mark Allison on working with the new Adaptive Icons coming in Android O.

Gang of Four Patterns in Kotlin (dev.to)

In this tutorial by Lovis Möller you'll learn about several classic Gang of Four patterns and how they can be implemented in Kotlin. Some of them are similiar to a repository by Dariusz Baciński we've published a few month ago but if you haven't seen it check out the article you might get some more context about the pattern and what makes Kotlin special.

From Westinghouse to Android Instant apps (tech.buzzfeed.com)

Steve Peterson describes how the BuzzFeed app was one of the early adopter of Instant Apps.

Musings on Kotlin Ranges (blog.danlew.net)

Here are a few interesting aspects of Kotlin ranges, some of which Dan Lew found to be less-than-intuitive.

Introducing Graywater for Android (engineering.tumblr.com)

Tumblr Engineering introduces Graywater, a framework for decomposing complex items in a RecyclerView list in order to improve scroll performance, reduce memory usage, and lay a foundation for a more composition-oriented approach to building lists.

Making the Domain Android App Instant (tech.domain.com.au)

making-android-instant-app

Zarah Dominguez's short intro to making the Domain app an Instant App.

ItemDecoration - Avoid adding dividers to the view layout (medium.com)

In this three part series by Riyaz Ahamed you'll learn how ho to properly add dividers to a ListView while maintaining a great performance.

Functional Programming for Android Developers — Part 3 (medium.com)

In the last post, we learned about immutability and concurrency. In this one, Anup Cowkur looks at Higher Order Functions and Closures.

Random Musings on the O Developer Preview 3 (commonsware.com)

Here are Mark Murphy's notes on O Developer Preview 3 (ODP3).

How to speed up your slow Gradle builds (android.jlelse.eu)

Josh Burton compiled the tips from the Google I/O 2017 session into a handy list for easy reference.

Common Design Patterns for Android (www.raywenderlich.com)

Instead of leaving tons of confusing comments in your code, a much better approach is to adopt common design patterns. This article will introduce a few common design patterns for Android that you can use while developing apps.

Predicting your app’s monetization future (medium.com)

Ignacio Monereo explores lifetime value (LTV), introducing predictive analytics, suggesting a simple formula for calculating LTV, and explaining how you can get a value you can use for planning.

Reactive selfies with Camera2 API on Android - Part 1 (techblog.badoo.com)

In this two part tutorial Arkady Gamza will tell you how to use RxJava with the Camera2 API to get selfies from the camera.

Build a smart doorbell with Twilio and Android Things (www.twilio.com)

Great tutorial by the Twilio dev team on how to build a smart doorbell using Android Things and leveraging a little Node.js/Express server and their service.

Re-animation (medium.com)

Nick Butcher updated his article on path morphing since Version 25.4 of the Android Support Library back-ported it all the way back to Ice Cream Sandwich.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 