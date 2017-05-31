CSS weekly 269

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 87 / 87

Una Kravets explains how leveraging CSS Variable scope can improve the size, specificity, and semantics of your stylesheets. Read more

David Heinemeier Hansson on why you should try to incorporate a browser other than Chrome into your routine. Read more

Articles & Tutorials

Keith J. Grant shares his thoughts on self-documenting CSS. Read more

Miriam Suzanne demonstrates a couple of creative use-cases for viewport units. Read more

Ire Aderinokun explains how the minmax() function of CSS Grid works. Read more

Monica Dinculescu, with a little help from otters, will tell you what Web Components are and teach you how to use them. Read more

Jens Oliver Meiert looks at the CSS of top 200 content websites and draws some interesting conclusions. (We repeat ourselves too much.) Read more

Tools

Tad is a free (MIT Licensed) desktop application for viewing and analyzing tabular data.

Cross-compatible syntax highlighting for Less. The package currently works with Sublime Text, Atom, Textmate 2, and Visual Studio Code.

Inspiration

Flexbox is incredibly powerful, but also very hard to master. That’s why Dave Geddes created a fun course that will help you learn the ins and outs of Flexbox.

(The course requires registration, but it’s free and well worth it.)

