CSS weekly 269

Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorija umetnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Robotika

Roman

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

CSS weekly 269

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 87 / 87

Locally Scoped CSS Variables: What, How, and Why

Locally Scoped CSS Variables: What, How, and Why

Una Kravets explains how leveraging CSS Variable scope can improve the size, specificity, and semantics of your stylesheets. Read more

Celebrate the Web by Using Another Browser than Google’s Chrome

Celebrate the Web by Using Another Browser than Google’s Chrome

David Heinemeier Hansson on why you should try to incorporate a browser other than Chrome into your routine. Read more

From Our Sponsor

Who attends An Event Apart?

Who attends An Event Apart?

Front-end coders. UX, UI, & interaction designers. Content strategists and project managers. Site owners, marketers, and managers. They all attend AEA. Maybe it’s because no other conference delivers the education, inspiration, and community spirit of this uniquely comprehensive web event. Join us at the AEA nearest you!

Articles & Tutorials

Thoughts on Self-Documenting CSS

Keith J. Grant shares his thoughts on self-documenting CSS. Read more

Fun with Viewport Units

Miriam Suzanne demonstrates a couple of creative use-cases for viewport units. Read more

How the minmax() Function Works

Ire Aderinokun explains how the minmax() function of CSS Grid works. Read more

An Intro to Web Components with Otters

Monica Dinculescu, with a little help from otters, will tell you what Web Components are and teach you how to use them. Read more

70% Repetition in Style Sheets: Data on How We Fail at CSS Optimization

Jens Oliver Meiert looks at the CSS of top 200 content websites and draws some interesting conclusions. (We repeat ourselves too much.) Read more

Promoted Link

Visuals are processed 60K times faster in the brain than text. Find the perfect visuals for your project at iStock.

Visuals are processed 60K times faster in the brain than text. Find the perfect visuals for your project at iStock.

Easily search millions of authentic images and video clips at iStock.com and ensure your project truly stands out. Until June 18th you can save 15% with code C38PC46N. Make an impact without breaking the bank. Join Now

Tools

Tad

Tad is a free (MIT Licensed) desktop application for viewing and analyzing tabular data.

Check it out

Better Less

Cross-compatible syntax highlighting for Less. The package currently works with Sublime Text, Atom, Textmate 2, and Visual Studio Code.

Check it out

Inspiration

Flexbox Zombies

Flexbox Zombies

Flexbox is incredibly powerful, but also very hard to master. That’s why Dave Geddes created a fun course that will help you learn the ins and outs of Flexbox.
(The course requires registration, but it’s free and well worth it.)

Get inspired

Until Next Week

Thanks for reading! If you find the content valuable, please consider supporting the newsletter on Patreon.

Happy coding,
Zoran Jambor

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 