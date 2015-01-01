Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorija umetnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Robotika

Roman

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

Dzone weekly, Funcional Programming in Java

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 208 / 208

Functional Programming in Java 8 (Part 2): Optionals

functional-programming-in-java

Use Optionals when there is a clear need to represent ''no result'' or where null is likely to cause errors. Otherwise, stick to nulls. Read »

Deep Learning and Machine Learning Guide: Part I

From doing deep dives and checking out cool projects to working on distributed frameworks yourself, there many ways to learn about deep learning and machine learning. Read »

Memoizing Functions With Core Java 9

Java 9 will open a couple of new doors for memoizing functions. Starting with a base function, we'll work our way to NFunctions, memoizing along the way. Read »

Top Articles This Week
Java

Dealing With Similar Tests in JUnit 5 - by Grzegorz Ziemoski

Removing Duplicate Code With Lambda Expressions - by Enrique Molinari

Default and Static Methods in Interfaces - by Gaurav Rai Mazra
 
Security

TLS and Web Certificates Explained - by Arun Pandey

Security With Java in 2017 - by Nikica Fulir

Proposal for a Java Policy Files Crafting Process - by Nicolas Frankel
 
Performance

Depressed Developer 10 [Comic] - by Daniel Stori

Storing and Querying Trillions of Events - by Nikita Salnikov-tarnovski

Top 5 Log Management Enterprise Tools - by Elena Berezhnaya
 
DevOps

The Ultimate DevOps Tools Ecosystem Tutorial, Part V: Release - by Noga Cohen

Copy-and-Paste-Driven Development - by David Green

Points of View to Consider When Switching to Automated Testing - by Sergio Sacrist�n
 
IoT

A Doorbell With Facial Recognition - by Mangesh Pise

The Age of Everything: Big Data Meets IoT - by Ryan Kh

Introducing the Thingsboard Open Source IoT Gateway - by Andrew Shvayka
 
Cloud

Architecting for Cloud-Native Data: Data Microservices Using Spring Cloud [Video] - by Pieter Humphrey

Getting Started With Oracle Container Cloud Service - by Arun Gupta

Converged Data Platform for Docker - by Tom Smith
 
Agile

6 Ways To Be A More Productive Developer - by Grzegorz Ziemoski

Definition of Done - by Derek Huether

My Notes From the ''Passionate Programmer'' - by Jakub Jedryszek
 
Big Data/Analytics

Real-Time Big Data Processing with Spark and MemSQL - by Karshit Kumar

What Are Spark Checkpoints on Data Frames? - by Jean Georges Perrin

Big Data, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning Command Line Tools - by Tim Spann
 
Database

Ensure Your Database Doesn't Bottleneck Transformation
by Robert Reeves

SpringOne Platform Replay: Introduction to Spring Data [Video] - by Pieter Humphrey

The Pitfalls of Creating Indexes on MongoDB - by Dharshan Rangegowda
 
Mobile

Using Xcode Storyboard for UI Building and Testing - by Ville-Veikko Helppi

6 Common Errors Android Developers Make - by Melissa Crooks

Microsoft Announces Project Rome SDK for Android - by Prateek Tiwari
 
Integration

What Are ESB and SOA? - by Dariusz Suchojad

Using Kafka With Spring [Video] - by Pieter Humphrey

API Management Is Getting More Modular and Composable - by Kin Lane
 
Web Dev

SOLID, GRASP, And Other Basic Principles of Object Oriented Design - by Muhammad Umair

Angular AoT Compilation, Lazy Loading, and Treeshaking With Webpack - by Fabian Gosebrink

7 Programming Languages That Grab My Attention! - by Lea Maya Karam

 

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

Ostavite komentar, svakoga dana ćemo nekoga nagraditi.

 

 