FronEnd Focus 270

The Best of the Rest
Chrome's DevTools in 2016 and Beyond news
Google
Houdini: Maybe The Most Exciting Development In CSS You've Never Heard Of news
Philip Walton
How Well Do You Know CSS 'Display'? tutorial
A helpful, in-depth run through of what each value of an element’s ‘display’ property can do for you, including
inline-block,
flex,
run-in, and others.
Chen Hui Jing
12 Little-Known CSS Facts (The Sequel) tutorial
Louis Lazaris
How to Center in CSS tutorial
A golden oldie that resurfaced this year.
Oliver Zheng
A Guide to Writing Maintainable CSS tutorial
Write CSS without worrying that overzealous styles will cause problems.
Adam Silver
Full Width Containers in Limited Width Parents tutorial
Chris Coyier
Getting Started with Webpack 2 tutorial
Drew Powers
A Case Study on Boosting Front-End Performance story
CSS Tricks
How and Why GitHub Switched to SVG for Its Icons story
GitHub
Is jQuery Still Relevant? opinion
Telerik Developer Network
The Headless Web opinion
Creative (and fascinating) thinking about the future of the Web.
Paul Kinlan
Flexbox Patterns: User Interface Examples with Code code
Examples of practical ways to use Flexbox to build UI components for your own site.
CJ Cenizal
WTF, Forms? Friendlier HTML Form Controls code
Friendlier HTML form controls with a little CSS magic from GitHub’s Director of Design.
Mark Otto
