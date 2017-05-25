FrontEnd Focus Issue 293

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 165 / 165

Designing Efficient Web Forms: Structure, Inputs, Labels & Actions

Users can be reluctant to fill out forms, so make the process as easy as possible. Usability testing can help you find out how usable a particular form really is.

Chrome 59 Released to Stable Channel

Leveraging the Web Perf Metrics That Affect User Experience

A 40-min talk looking at the metrics and platform APIs that enable user-centric performance measurement and how devs can use this data to improve end-user experiences.

Five supposedly ‘old-fashioned’ CSS practices that you may not need anymore (like using floats or grid libraries) and what you can use instead.

At this week’s WWDC, Apple announced support for WebRTC in Safari 11 on both desktop and iOS, as well as improved perf metrics tools and WebAssembly support.

Viewport units (e.g. vw, vh, vmin, vmax) have been around for a while, and are well supported. Here’s a look at various uses for them.

Introduced with the CSS Grid Layout Spec, the minmax() function “opens the door to us being able to write much more powerful and succinct CSS”.

The Chromium team have expressed an intent to implement an asynchronous cookie API, which is particularly useful for Service Workers.

IN BRIEF

Tracking Prevention Coming to Safari NEWS

Safari to reduce cross-site tracking by limiting cookies and more.

JOHN WILANDER

Wake Lock API: An API to Let Webapps Keep a Device Awake NEWS

W3C

What's The Stuff at the Top of an SVG? TUTORIAL

PETER NOWELL

Beautifully Animate Points with WebGL and regl TUTORIAL

How to draw and smoothly animate 100,000 points in the browser.

PETER BESHAI

How to Build Web Form Layouts With CSS Grid TUTORIAL

AHMAD SHADEED

Locally Scoped CSS Variables: What, How, and Why TUTORIAL

CSS Variables are super powerful, and scoping them locally makes them an even more powerful tool for clean, modular design systems.

UNA KRAVETS

Non-Linear Interpolation in CSS TUTORIAL

MIKE RIETHMULLER

An Intro to Web Components (with Otters) TUTORIAL

An introduction for absolute beginners.

MONICA DINCULESCU

Learn Flexbox in 10 Minutes TUTORIAL

JUSTIN YEK

Masking vs. Clipping: When to Use Each TUTORIAL

SARAH DRASNER

Designer vs. Developer #1: Creating a Collaborative Environment VIDEO

Mustafa Kurtuldu (a designer) speaks to developer Jake Archibald about communication and the assumption that designers and developers sole role is to either make things look pretty or to be a cog in a machine with no soul.

GOOGLE CHROME DEVELOPERS

Sandcat: A Lightweight Multi-tabbed Web Browser TOOLS

Features include live HTTP headers, an extensible command line console and more.

FELIPE DARAGON

svgi: An SVG Inspection Tool TOOLS

ÁNGEL M MIGUEL

taxi-rank: A JSDom-Based Selenium Webdriver API CODE

Uses Zombie under the hood.

FORBES LINDESAY

LQIP-Loader: Low Quality Image Placeholders (LQIP) for Webpack CODE

ZOUHIR CHAHOUD

