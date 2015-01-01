Frontend Focus Issue 310

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
Essential Image Optimization for the Web
A free ebook on modern image optimization techniques. Formats, decoders, techniques for efficient compression and more are covered.
ADDY OSMANI
CSS Grid Gotchas And Stumbling Blocks
CSS Grid is such a different way of approaching Web layout that a variety of questions often pop up, some of which are answered here.
RACHEL ANDREW
The Future of Accessibility for Custom Elements
A look at how the Accessibility Object Model may help custom elements with semantics.
ROB DODSON
Introduction to Vue.js with Sarah Drasner
Get up and running in a hurry with the Vue.js JavaScript framework. Learn how to build and maintain complex applications quickly and efficiently in this practical guide to Vue.js by Sarah Drasner.
Fundamentals of Responsive Images
A good explainer of the key concepts for responsive images, and an overview of a few different responsive image tactics.
MARC DRUMMOND
HTML 5.1 2nd Edition is a W3C Recommendation
The Web Platform Working Group has published a W3C Recommendation of HTML 5.1 2nd Edition.
W3C
Integrating SVG Into Your Site
Dudley Storey gets into why you should be using Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) and how you can easily integrate them into your site in a variety of ways.
HEART INTERNET
IN BRIEF
Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Secure HTML Forms TUTORIAL
RANDALL DEGGES
Using SVG clip-path to Change A Logo's Color On Scroll TUTORIAL
EDUARDO BOUÇAS
Implementing a Collapsible Widget with Pure CSS TUTORIAL
ALLIGATOR.IO
VoiceOver, Safari and `list-style-type: none` TUTORIAL
A fix for when VoiceOver doesn’t play nice when reading out unordered lists from Safari.
UNFETTERED THOUGHTS
How to Write Better CSS with the BEM Naming Convention TUTORIAL
RAYMON SCHOUWENAAR
2017 Video Developer Report - Free Download
Get the 24 page report on current video technology usage and planned usage for 2018.
BITMOVIN SPONSOR
How 18F Created A Large-Scale Design System for the US Government STORY
MAYA BENARI
eBay’s Font Loading Strategy STORY
The considerations and strategy behind eBay’s switch to using a custom font.
SENTHIL PADMANABHAN
Microsoft Edge Extensions, One Year Later STORY
MICROSOFT EDGE TEAM
What You Need to Know About Variable Fonts OPINION
An interview with Tim Brown and Bram Stein of Adobe Typekit.
ULRIK HOGREBE
How CSS Grid Went From Idea to Reality VIDEO
MICROSOFT
Embedding a CMS anywhere you want, with any framework
A CMS that works on any website and any platform. It’s simple to install & easy for your whole team to use.
COMPONENT IO SPONSOR
Stripe Elements: Build Beautiful, Smart Checkout Flows TOOLS
Pre-built UI components for creating ‘pixel-perfect’ checkout flows across desktop and mobile.
STRIPE
CSS Grid Layout + Firefox = ️ CODE
A detailed walk-through on learning CSS Grid layout.
MOZILLA
SentinelJS: Detect New DOM Nodes using CSS Selectors CODE
ANDRES MOREY
a11y-dialog: A Very Lightweight and Flexible Accessible Modal Dialog CODE
EDENSPIEKERMANN
A Comic Book Style Layout Example with CSS Grid and 'clip-path' DEMO CODE
REN AYSHA
