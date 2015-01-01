AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
Istorija i teorija književnosti
Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl
Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja
Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio
Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 132 / 132
• Apple is now on instagram, posting photos #shotoniphone
• Facebook Watch is YouTube’s brand new competitor
• Daddy’s car: a song composed by AI, based on existing Beatles songs
• You know “above the fold” is a myth, right?
• A framework for creating brutalist UX deliverables
• Voice AI might be the next frontier of marketing
• San Francisco gets its first autonomous ride-hailing service
• Swarm has a new design and a clearer value proposition
• Yes, the gender pay gap is real in Design
• This Brazilian tattoo artist specializes in ugly tattoos
• Plotter is a machine designed to design
• People are really talking about Zuckerberg for 2020
• Applications for Shopify’s Commerce Awards have started
• Fontface Ninja: a browser extension to try any fonts on any site
• Styly is a platform for creating VR spaces without any coding
• Hologram is an all-in-one WebVR creation tool
• IndoorWay: turn indoor spaces into connected experiences
• Purple: project boards that build team harmony
• Living styleguides: how to plan one, step by step
• Pastel: leave live sticky-note feedback on any website
• Speed font: extremely simple CSS font embedding
• A report by Awwwards + Google on mobile performance
• How to remove that ugly :focus ring from your code
• ContentTagger lets you provide structured data for your website
Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.