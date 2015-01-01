Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 132 / 132



Finding a job can be a dreadful, long process. The solution is to face it as you would face any design project: with clear steps and deliverables. Here, we organized the best articles to help you get prepared for each step of the process: Finding a job can be a dreadful, long process. The solution is to face it as you would face any design project: with clear steps and deliverables. Here, we organized the best articles to help you get prepared for each step of the process:

Defining your goal and finding your market fit

Creating your CV and portfolio

Hunting for jobs

Preparing for the interview process

Getting ready for day one

Principles for mobile design → Using design principles means adding a layer of structure and meaning to your design tactics to help you to make better design decisions.

Teams spend days obsessing about minor design details, while letting core interaction problems in their products go unchecked.

We need to focus on the intent of the user and design systems that support the user’s tasks much more proactively.

A day in virtual reality → I woke up on Saturday to the prospect of a full day in VR. I set up my Oculus Rift and downloaded a bunch of apps. Here’s what I learned.

More than an online property, a website is a reflection of a company’s brand and its customer experience–and everyone has an opinion when it’s time for a redesign.

Designers have a natural gift for selling ideas, services, products, and whatever this thing is, so why do designers stress about the portfolio presentation?

The opportunity for brands to forge deep relationships with their users has never been greater. And emotions will make the difference in this new era.

Designers today most likely have been designing for products that use some level of AI for automation. How do we get to the next level?

Voice interfaces are here; are they necessary? → The role voice assistants will ultimately play in most peoples’ lives still remains to be seen.

News & Ideas

• Apple is now on instagram, posting photos #shotoniphone



• Facebook Watch is YouTube’s brand new competitor



• Daddy’s car: a song composed by AI, based on existing Beatles songs



• You know “above the fold” is a myth, right?



• A framework for creating brutalist UX deliverables



• Voice AI might be the next frontier of marketing



• San Francisco gets its first autonomous ride-hailing service



• Swarm has a new design and a clearer value proposition



• Yes, the gender pay gap is real in Design



• This Brazilian tattoo artist specializes in ugly tattoos



• Plotter is a machine designed to design



• People are really talking about Zuckerberg for 2020



• Applications for Shopify’s Commerce Awards have started

Tools & Resources

• Fontface Ninja: a browser extension to try any fonts on any site



• Styly is a platform for creating VR spaces without any coding



• Hologram is an all-in-one WebVR creation tool



• IndoorWay: turn indoor spaces into connected experiences



• Purple: project boards that build team harmony



• Living styleguides: how to plan one, step by step



• Pastel: leave live sticky-note feedback on any website



• Speed font: extremely simple CSS font embedding



• A report by Awwwards + Google on mobile performance



• How to remove that ugly :focus ring from your code



• ContentTagger lets you provide structured data for your website



