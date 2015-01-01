Access

Hacker news, Google Helps Police Identify Devices Close to Crime Scenes Using Location Data

 

 

Zaštita od zlonamernih programa

Naučite da kreirate bezbedno i izolovano laboratorijsko okruženje za analizu zlonamernih programa. LINK ZA NARUČIVANJE KNJIGE

 

Google Makes it Tough for Rogue App Developers Get Back on Android Play Store

 

Even after Google's security oversight over its already-huge Android ecosystem has evolved over the years, malware apps still keep coming back to Google Play Store. Sometimes just reposting an already detected malware app from a newly created Play Store account, or using other developers' existing ...

Scranos: New Rapidly Evolving Rootkit-Enabled Spyware Discovered

A new powerful rootkit-enabled spyware operation has been discovered wherein hackers are distributing multifunctional malware disguised as cracked software or trojanized app posing as legitimate software like video players, drivers and even anti-virus products. While the rootkit malware—dubbed ...

Google Helps Police Identify Devices Close to Crime Scenes Using Location Data

It's no secret that Google tracks you everywhere, even when you keep Google's Location History feature disabled. As revealed by an Associated Press investigation in 2018, other Google apps like Maps or daily weather update service on Android allows the tech giant to continuously collect your ...

Apache Tomcat Patches Important Remote Code Execution Flaw

The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) has released new versions of its Tomcat application server to address an important security vulnerability that could allow a remote attacker to execute malicious code and take control of an affected server. Developed by ASF, Apache Tomcat is an open source web ...

Hackers Compromise Microsoft Support Agent to Access Outlook Email Accounts

If you have an account with Microsoft Outlook email service, there is a possibility that your account information has been compromised by an unknown hacker or group of hackers, Microsoft confirmed The Hacker News. Earlier this year, hackers managed to breach Microsoft's customer support portal and ...

 

