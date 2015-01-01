Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorija umetnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Robotika

Roman

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

Hot in UX this week, Delivering your work in layers

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 50 / 50

delivering your work in layers - ux design

Delivering your work in layers ›

Some designers like to work on a product piece by piece.

They focus on one screen or feature at a time, and dedicate full days of work trying to make that one piece look as polished and finished as possible. Before sharing it with the rest of the team, they make sure visuals are pixel perfect, elements are precisely aligned, imagery and copy are as close to final as possible, and that they actually prototype how the elements in screen will animate together.

And they never share their designs with the rest of the team until they feel extremely confident about the work.

But there are a few inherent risks with that approach.

Continue reading

What’s the ROI of UX? ›

Design practitioners get asked the value of their work all of the time. They never have a good answer.

15 principles of good service design ›

Not only do we not have discernible professional standards for service design, but we don’t seem to think this is a problem. 

The link bar, a navigation alternative to the hamburger menu ›

How ecommerce sites could see an increase in mobile conversion rates by adding a nav bar at the top of their mobile homepage.

Steve Jobs on prototypes ›

Jobs was passionate about a number of things, including a crazy new idea called object-oriented programming.

From the community

What we don’t talk about when we talk about design tools

Practical cheat sheets for designing attention grabbing UIs

We need a better name for UX, and that name is “Screllvus

Agile user research? That’s u-mpossible

Researchers: stay safe and reasonably uncomfortable

Confirmation bias in Design

Raising a Design System in a team

News & ideas

The lead designer of Monument Valley deconstructs his latest game

Generative World Cup posters based on game stats

Why do we need a space nation?

Treating your customer’s problems as your own to strengthen your business

What it feels like to use the web for a day with just a keyboard

A long, detailed explanation of how powerful the human vision/brain is

The questions you should stop asking during your one-on-one meetings

Tools & resources

UX Resources: a simplified starting guide for UX designers

Case study: designing voice UI for StarCraft II

Timeline 2.0: interaction design for Sketch

Fonty: test web fonts directly on live sites

Prospectus: a bold, contemporary font choice for your editorial needs

Snipper: a sweet Snippet manager on the menubar

Vacation Tracker: an easy way of tracking your team’s vacations and days off

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 