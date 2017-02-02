Inside Angular - mastering angular for NET developers

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 106 / 106

TEL AVIV When Alexey Chalimov founded software design firm Eastern Peak in Israel four years ago he knew he would not find the developers he needed at home.He went to Ukraine and hired 120 people to develop mobile apps and web platforms for international clients and smaller Israeli startups.

“I worked for years in the Israeli market and I knew what the costs were in Israel and I knew there was a shortage of workers,” he told Reuters.Driven by startups, Israel’s technology industry is the fastest growing part of the economy.

“Another reason for the shortage of computer science graduates is that after the dotcom bubble burst in 2000 many Israeli high tech workers lost their jobs, Acker said.This meant that students lost interest in tech careers and university applications declined.The Education Ministry has announced plans to boost studies of maths and science, especially in high-schools outside the cities where advanced classes are not always available.

Military technology expertise gained by soldiers during their service has been behind several successful Israeli firms including the country’s biggest tech company, Check Point Software Technologies.The government is also running “boot camps” of up to 18 months to train tech workers without technology degrees.GOOD CONNECTIONS While the government takes steps to stimulate organic growth of workers at home, it is also making changes to visas for a quick fix of importing foreign workers.

A strong tradition of maths and computer science teaching that is present in many countries in former Soviet Union countries means Ukraine has more than 20,000 IT graduates each year.The 1990s arrival of a million immigrants from former Soviet countries, many of them scientists who went to work for technology companies, has also created strong ties.Israeli companies have also recruited workers in other eastern European countries such as Poland and Bulgaria.

This control can be used directly with ngModel or alternatively in combination with the some ways this directive differs from the jQuery UI implementation: Additional usage note: The expected view model is an ISO 8601 date string (e.g. ) and no Date instance.

This is due to the fact that most dates come from resources where dates are serialized as iso strings.

To use this control you should install it into your LaxarJS v2 project: This control only works for LaxarJS widget that are targeting AngularJS v1.

It requires jQuery UI.

The control provides an AngularJS directive , which can be used as follows: Or, passing jQuery UI datepicker options such as to set the initial date to the next day: Note that some jQuery UI options may not work properly, particularly if they conflict with the Bootstrap styling applied by this control.

Wraps the jQuery UI date-picker as an AngularJS v1 directive, for LaxarJS widgets

Master the art of developing applications using AngularJS, ASP.NET Web API 2, and Visual Studio 2013 This book is envisioned for traditional developers and programmers who want to develop client-side applications using the AngularJS framework and ASP.NET Web API 2 with Visual Studio.

NET developers who have already built web applications or web services and who have a fundamental knowledge of HTML, JavaScript, and CSS and want to explore single-page applications will also find this guide useful.

AngularJS is an open source framework that utilizes the Model-View-Controller architecture for client-side application development.

With this book, you will soon be able to build client-side data driven applications.

This book covers the development of client-side applications with AngularJS using code examples before moving on to explore how to build the ASP.NET Web API and its features using Visual Studio .

Check out the homepage at angular screenshot from bower, npm, or git.

Add dependencies to the section of your index.html Use screenshot as element or attribute, then use default template and cover children elements default Use target parameter to set screenshot section on element Use to customize your toolbox, then use expose api to interactive with directive.

Use screenshot as element or attribute, then use expose api to download full dom content javascript ‘use strict’; (function () { angular.module(‘app’, [‘angular-screenshot’]) .

controller(‘AppController’, [‘$scope’, appController]) function appController() { var self = this; self.fullScreenApi; self.downloadFull = downloadFull; function downloadFull() { if (self.fullScreenApi) } })();

angular-screenshot is angular-js module for adding functionality of screen capture of DOM

Using Javascript, we tend to want to change the JSON date given (example YYYY-MM-DD) by formatting the date and then present it to be the format that we want.

Using AngularJS, conversion of this is simple by using only a single line of code.

Since we have no control over the JSON file output, the only way is to modify the output on the front end (web).

All done with just a change of line.

The separation between controller and template can be vague in Angular, which is why I have a couple of guidelines which I consider to be best practices in any Angular project.

A similar, yet different, example is: As a guideline, template event handlers should trigger functions on the controller, and not any other expression/statement (e.g. the above would be ).

This, for some reason beyond me, is not an uncommon sight: In case you’re not aware of it, simply runs the code given to it when the template initializes.

This can be done by using Angular’s validators, or even simply by using : First, having extra logic in the template makes it harder to refactor code at a later point.

Essentially, all these reasons boil down to complicated templates making code maintenance harder in the long term.

Templates in AngularJS are quite powerful, but just because something can be done in the template doesn’t mean you should do it there.

The separation …

AngularJS built-in ng-model directive do not work with file input element.

Now, I must create a directive in the controller matching the attribute, to get access to the file input element.

I’ll initialize the parameter $files in my directive and later call the function getTheFiles() using the controller’s scope, along with $files parameter.

The first part is my directive with a name ngFiles (matching the file input attribute ng-files and the second part is the controller.

If everything goes well according to your execution plan, $http service will send the files to your Web API controller class and it will do the rest.

AngularJS File Upload using $http post and FormData

Couchbase holds regular Meetups in our Mountain View office and elsewhere.

During our February 2nd, 2017 Meetup, Nic Raboy gave a hands-on demonstration of building an application using Node.js, Angular, and Couchbase.

Watch the video here and check out the code on GitHub and try Couchbase here.

You can find more resources on our developer portal and follow us on Twitter @CouchbaseDev.

Hit me up on Twitter with any questions, comments, topics you’d like to see, etc. @HodGreeley

In this article I will show you how to use AngularJS and Laravel Blade together.

When it comes to making AngularJS and Laravel Blade work together, there is only one real problem.

Both AngularJS and Laravel Blade use double curly brackets for opening and closing tags.

The solution for making AngularJS and Laravel Blade work together is simple.

Example code would be: You can now freely use %% for AngularJS and the usual {{ and }} for Laravel Blade!

In this article we will have a look at how to use AngularJS and Laravel Blade together by changing the opening and closing tags of AngularJS

