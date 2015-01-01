Hey there!
Welcome to the brand new Ionic Community Digest. Starting this month, we'll be sending you a monthly roundup of the top articles, courses, and tutorials from the Ionic Community over the last month.
Tutorials
Josh Morony provides a curated collection of resources to help you get up to speed with the latest version of Ionic, and to start migrating your applications.
Here are 10 hacks that could possibly save you hours when developing your next Ionic app, ranging from iOS automation to something as simple as selecting text.
Sees how you can create a dynamic table with filtering and sorting inside your Ionic app using the very popular ngx-datatable.
See how to build an example app with a question and answer format, similar to StackOverflow. The tutorial will take you through the core concepts of an Ionic App such as Project Structure, Navigation, UI/UX and Data Integration. It includes a complete Starter app.
This tutorial will show you how to build an Ionic app using the Wordpress REST API. It covers all the main endpoints such as posts, categories, comments, pages and also user authentication using JWT, and includes a free Ionic Wordpress Starter.
This step-by-step guide shows how to add Firebase authentication to an Ionic app. Learn how to configure every social app and see the code needed to make the integration. Includes an Ionic Firebase Starter.
The first post in a 7-post series that teaches how to build an app using Ionic Framework and Firebase from scratch. This post covers the initial set up process for building with Ionic and Firebase.
Courses
This 18-minute course will show you how Ionic’s theming system works so that your application can have its unique look. Learn about the built-in CSS utilities that Ionic provides, Ionic's grid system, and Ionic configuration settings to create a custom look and feel to your App.