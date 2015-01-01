Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 49 / 49

Java 9

The time is finally here! The long-awaited release of Java 9 brings plenty of new features and tools. To share our excitement for the official release, we've collected the best of our Java 9 content.

Jigsaw Rejected [Comic]

Think waiting for Java's Project Jigsaw is torture? Imagine what it feels like to be Duke! Check out this delightfully morbid comic courtesy of DZone Zone Leader, Daniel Stori, and just know that things could be worse.

Continue Reading ►

JDK 9 Is the End of the Road for Some Features

Sure, there's a lot being added to Java 9, but there's also a lot being deprecated. From Java DB to some GC options, see what's being cut.

Continue Reading ►

What's New in Java 9? (Besides Modules)

Java 9 is about the modularization of the JDK (known as Project Jigsaw). But like previous releases, it is also about lots of other features.

Continue Reading ►

The Legacy Developer's Guide to Java 9

This guide will make sure your existing Java 7 and 8 legacy code will run on Java 9, with detailed examples and a focus on Java 9's impending modularity.

Continue Reading ►

SOURCE