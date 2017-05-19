Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 167 / 167

The Many Faces of Functions in JavaScript

A look at a variety of syntactic forms for functions in JavaScript (e.g. arrow functions, generators). Stuff worth being familiar with.

An Abridged Cartoon Introduction To WebAssembly

Lin Clark explains what exactly WebAssembly is, and what makes it fast.

Composing Software: An Introduction

This introduction to his series of functional programming posts highlights the importance of building software in a composable way. “A software developer who doesn’t understand composition is like a home builder who doesn’t know about bolts or nails.”

JSON Feed: A JSON-Based Format for Web Feeds

A proposed format similar to RSS and Atom but in JSON. See the spec here

JavaScript Engines - How Do They Even? [video]

Another talk from JSConf EU covers the basic concepts of compilers, challenges posed by modern JS , and how to write compiler-friendly JavaScript . (25 minutes).

IN BRIEF

Polymer 2.0 Released: The Web Components Library NEWS

Now with support for ES6 class-based syntax.

WENDY GINSBERG

jQuery Mobile 1.5.0 Alpha 1 Released NEWS

JQUERY FOUNDATION

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to d3.js TUTORIAL

Starting points and resources for upping your D3 game.

IAN JOHNSON

json-api-normalizer: An Easy Way To Integrate the JSON API and Redux TUTORIAL

YURY DYMOV

Data Driven Vue.js: Creating Data-Driven Components with Vue TUTORIAL

DARREN JENNINGS

ES Proposal: RegExp Lookbehind Assertions TUTORIAL

DR. AXEL RAUSCHMAYER

Building a Full-Sphere 3D Image Gallery with React VR TUTORIAL

SITEPOINT

3 Ways to Reduce Webpack Bundle Size TUTORIAL

JAKOB LIND

Analyzing React’s Source Code for Type Mismatch Operations TUTORIAL

Using a Babel plugin called Runtyper.

VITALIY POTAPOV

Using Test Driven Development To Write A Function (in 3 Minutes) VIDEO

KENT C. DODDS

Martinet: A Simplified Build System Based on Webpack 2 TOOLS

For building static sites or single page apps.

ICEROAD

Godzilla: An ES2015 to Go(lang) Source Code Transpiler and Runtime TOOLS

A bit of an opposite to GopherJS.

JINGWEN OWEN OU

LambStatus: A Serverless Status Page System CODE

A server status page system built for use on AWS Lambda.

KISHIN YAGAMI

react-pdf: Create PDF Files using React CODE

In browser or on the server. More like this in today’s React newsletter.

DIEGO MURACCIOLE

Delaunator: A Fast JS Library for Delaunay Triangulation of 2D Points CODE

MAPBOX

RxDB 4.0: A Reactive Client-Side Offline-First JavaScript Database CODE

Stanchion: Priority Levels For Your App's Network Requests CODE

An app-aware network queue where requests are dispatched based on an assigned priority.



ALEXANDER WANG