JavaScript weekly 335

 

 

The Many Faces of Functions in JavaScript

A look at a variety of syntactic forms for functions in JavaScript (e.g. arrow functions, generators). Stuff worth being familiar with.

An Abridged Cartoon Introduction To WebAssembly

01-wasm_intro05-opt

Lin Clark explains what exactly WebAssembly is, and what makes it fast.
11 (So Far) Videos from JSConf EU 2017
Highlights include Jason Miller on Preact, a TC39 committee panel discussion, and Marja Hölttä on parsing JavaScript.

Automatically capture and quickly fix JavaScript errors affecting your users

bugsnag.
“We can fix bugs in 30 minutes instead of 2 days. Our customers hardly see any bugs because we fix them right away.” Cut through front-end noise so you can efficiently assess the impact of your errors with Bugsnag. Try it free.

Composing Software: An Introduction

This introduction to his series of functional programming posts highlights the importance of building software in a composable way. “A software developer who doesn’t understand composition is like a home builder who doesn’t know about bolts or nails.”

JSON Feed: A JSON-Based Format for Web Feeds

A proposed format similar to RSS and Atom but in JSON. See the spec here.

JavaScript Engines - How Do They Even? [video]

Another talk from JSConf EU covers the basic concepts of compilers, challenges posed by modern JS, and how to write compiler-friendly JavaScript(25 minutes).

IN BRIEF

Polymer 2.0 Released: The Web Components Library NEWS 
Now with support for ES6 class-based syntax.
WENDY GINSBERG

jQuery Mobile 1.5.0 Alpha 1 Released NEWS
JQUERY FOUNDATION

ForwardJS Tickets on sale today NEWS 
Attend full-day hands-on React workshops and dozens of talks at ForwardJS San Francisco this July.
FORWARDJS  SPONSOR

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to d3.js TUTORIAL 
Starting points and resources for upping your D3 game.
IAN JOHNSON

json-api-normalizer: An Easy Way To Integrate the JSON API and Redux TUTORIAL
YURY DYMOV

Data Driven Vue.js: Creating Data-Driven Components with Vue TUTORIAL
DARREN JENNINGS

ES Proposal: RegExp Lookbehind Assertions TUTORIAL
DR. AXEL RAUSCHMAYER

Building a Full-Sphere 3D Image Gallery with React VR TUTORIAL
SITEPOINT

3 Ways to Reduce Webpack Bundle Size TUTORIAL
JAKOB LIND

Analyzing React’s Source Code for Type Mismatch Operations TUTORIAL 
Using a Babel plugin called Runtyper.
VITALIY POTAPOV

Optimizing AWS Lambda performance with MongoDB Atlas and Node.js 
See the performance implications of using Lambda functions with a database-as-a-service like MongoDB Atlas.
MONGODB  SPONSOR

Using Test Driven Development To Write A Function (in 3 Minutes) VIDEO
KENT C. DODDS

Martinet: A Simplified Build System Based on Webpack 2 TOOLS 
For building static sites or single page apps.
ICEROAD

Godzilla: An ES2015 to Go(lang) Source Code Transpiler and Runtime TOOLS 
A bit of an opposite to GopherJS.
JINGWEN OWEN OU

Rltm.js: A Universal API for Realtime Services TOOLS
PUBNUB  SPONSOR

LambStatus: A Serverless Status Page System CODE 
A server status page system built for use on AWS Lambda.
KISHIN YAGAMI

react-pdf: Create PDF Files using React CODE 
In browser or on the server. More like this in today’s React newsletter.
DIEGO MURACCIOLE

Delaunator: A Fast JS Library for Delaunay Triangulation of 2D Points CODE
MAPBOX

RxDB 4.0: A Reactive Client-Side Offline-First JavaScript Database CODE

Stanchion: Priority Levels For Your App's Network Requests CODE 
An app-aware network queue where requests are dispatched based on an assigned priority.

 
ALEXANDER WANG

 

