JavaScript Weekly Issue 337

Into The Great Unknown: Migrating from Mocha to Jest
Production Progressive Web Apps with JS Frameworks [Video]
An Introduction to Commonly Used ES6 Features
Microjs: The List of Micro-Frameworks and Micro-Libraries
Meteor 1.5: A Full Stack JS App Platform
The Modern JavaScript Tutorial
IN BRIEF
Announcing TypeScript Support in Electron NEWS
ZEKE SIKELIANOS
Assert(js): A Forthcoming JS Testing Conference in Texas NEWS
Currently just seeking speakers.
The Most Important Features and Fixes of Node 8 TUTORIAL
GERGELY NEMETH
Delivering Untranspiled Source Code via npm TUTORIAL
DR. AXEL RAUSCHMAYER
The Anatomy of a Modern JavaScript Application TUTORIAL
SITEPOINT
Managing State in Aurelia with Higher Order Components TUTORIAL
VILDAN SOFTIC
WebAssembly: Mozilla Won OPINION
“I think WebAssembly is a big victory for asm.js and Mozilla’s vision.”
ROBERT O'CALLAHAN
Switching From React to Vue.js OPINION
ANTHONY GORE
Storybook 3.0: An Interact Dev Environment for React Components TOOLS
MICHAEL SHILMAN
vue-devtools: A Chrome DevTools Extension for Debugging Vue.js Apps TOOLS
It’s also on the Chrome Web Store.
O: An In-Browser Loader, Bundler and Dependency Injection Builder TOOLS
In progress and proof of concept, but the team wants to know what you think.
GARDENHQ
taxi-rank: A JSDom-Based Selenium Webdriver API CODE
Uses Zombie under the hood.
FORBES LINDESAY
Nile.js: A P2P Live Video Streaming Library Built on WebTorrent CODE
MIRANDA, QIU, AND PIERSON
Timelinejs: A jQuery Timeline Slider Plugin CODE
ILKER YILMAZ
vue-recyclerview: A Fast Way to Render Large Lists with Vue CODE
Picodom: A 1KB Virtual DOM Builder and Patch Algorithm CODE
Handy for building your own view library, for instance.
micro-http-client: A 'fetch' Wrapper to Specify Common Request and Response Processing in a Single Location CODE
REMERGE GMBH
