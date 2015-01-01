Access

JavaScript Weekly Issue 337

 

 

Node 8 Released

A new major release of Node is here with many significant updates including V8 5.8, npm 5, async_hooks, N-API.. See this week’s Node Weekly for a comprehensive roundup.

Into The Great Unknown: Migrating from Mocha to Jest

Migrating from Mocha to Jest
A ‘tale of adventure’ in moving from the Mocha test framework to Facebook’s Jest.

Production Progressive Web Apps with JS Frameworks [Video]

In this session from Google I/O, Addy Osmani covers PWA best practices, patterns for efficiently loading websites and the latest tools for getting fast and staying fast.

Want More Insight Into Errors Than New Relic? ✅

ROLLBAR
See how Rollbar pairs perfectly with New Relic to give you greater coverage + much more insight into application errors.

An Introduction to Commonly Used ES6 Features

If you’re not yet using ES6 on a frequent basis, this is a thorough introduction to seven of the most useful concepts.

Microjs: The List of Micro-Frameworks and Micro-Libraries

It’s been around a while but has had a lot of updates recently.

Meteor 1.5: A Full Stack JS App Platform

1.5 brings dynamic imports, code splitting, and bundle size analysis. It’s still based around Node v4, but will move up to Node v6 in Meteor 1.6.

The Modern JavaScript Tutorial

From the basics to advanced topics with simple, but detailed explanations.

IN BRIEF

Announcing TypeScript Support in Electron NEWS
ZEKE SIKELIANOS

Assert(js): A Forthcoming JS Testing Conference in Texas NEWS 
Currently just seeking speakers.

How to Hire for JavaScript Development 
We hire awesome JavaScript developers. Learn how we identify, test, and hire for JavaScript.
CODE MY VIEWS  SPONSOR

The Most Important Features and Fixes of Node 8 TUTORIAL
GERGELY NEMETH

Delivering Untranspiled Source Code via npm TUTORIAL
DR. AXEL RAUSCHMAYER

The Anatomy of a Modern JavaScript Application TUTORIAL
SITEPOINT

Managing State in Aurelia with Higher Order Components TUTORIAL
VILDAN SOFTIC

WebAssembly: Mozilla Won OPINION 
“I think WebAssembly is a big victory for asm.js and Mozilla’s vision.”
ROBERT O'CALLAHAN

Switching From React to Vue.js OPINION
ANTHONY GORE

Using terminal to view test results is a productivity killer TOOLS 
You write code in your favorite editor, we run tests and deliver the results in realtime to the editor.
WALLABY.JS  SPONSOR

Storybook 3.0: An Interact Dev Environment for React Components TOOLS
MICHAEL SHILMAN

vue-devtools: A Chrome DevTools Extension for Debugging Vue.js Apps TOOLS 
It’s also on the Chrome Web Store.

O: An In-Browser Loader, Bundler and Dependency Injection Builder TOOLS 
In progress and proof of concept, but the team wants to know what you think.
GARDENHQ

Have you tried MongoDB Atlas yet? TOOLS
MONGODB  SPONSOR

taxi-rank: A JSDom-Based Selenium Webdriver API CODE 
Uses Zombie under the hood.
FORBES LINDESAY

Nile.js: A P2P Live Video Streaming Library Built on WebTorrent CODE
MIRANDA, QIU, AND PIERSON

Timelinejs: A jQuery Timeline Slider Plugin CODE
ILKER YILMAZ

vue-recyclerview: A Fast Way to Render Large Lists with Vue CODE

Picodom: A 1KB Virtual DOM Builder and Patch Algorithm CODE 
Handy for building your own view library, for instance.

micro-http-client: A 'fetch' Wrapper to Specify Common Request and Response Processing in a Single Location CODE
REMERGE GMBH

 

