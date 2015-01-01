JavaScript Weekly Issue 337

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 169 / 169

Node 8 Released

A new major release of Node is here with many significant updates including V8 5.8, npm 5, async_hooks, N-API.. See this week’s Node Weekly for a comprehensive roundup.

Into The Great Unknown: Migrating from Mocha to Jest

A ‘tale of adventure’ in moving from the Mocha test framework to Facebook’s Jest

Production Progressive Web Apps with JS Frameworks [Video]

In this session from Google I/O, Addy Osmani covers PWA best practices, patterns for efficiently loading websites and the latest tools for getting fast and staying fast.

An Introduction to Commonly Used ES6 Features

If you’re not yet using ES6 on a frequent basis, this is a thorough introduction to seven of the most useful concepts.

Microjs: The List of Micro-Frameworks and Micro-Libraries

It’s been around a while but has had a lot of updates recently.

Meteor 1.5: A Full Stack JS App Platform

1.5 brings dynamic imports, code splitting, and bundle size analysis. It’s still based around Node v4, but will move up to Node v6 in Meteor 1.6.

The Modern JavaScript Tutorial

From the basics to advanced topics with simple, but detailed explanations.

IN BRIEF

Announcing TypeScript Support in Electron NEWS

ZEKE SIKELIANOS

Assert(js): A Forthcoming JS Testing Conference in Texas NEWS

Currently just seeking speakers.

How to Hire for JavaScript Development

The Most Important Features and Fixes of Node 8 TUTORIAL

GERGELY NEMETH

Delivering Untranspiled Source Code via npm TUTORIAL

DR. AXEL RAUSCHMAYER

The Anatomy of a Modern JavaScript Application TUTORIAL

SITEPOINT

Managing State in Aurelia with Higher Order Components TUTORIAL

VILDAN SOFTIC

WebAssembly: Mozilla Won OPINION

“I think WebAssembly is a big victory for asm.js and Mozilla’s vision.”

ROBERT O'CALLAHAN

Switching From React to Vue.js OPINION

ANTHONY GORE

Using terminal to view test results is a productivity killer TOOLS

Storybook 3.0: An Interact Dev Environment for React Components TOOLS

MICHAEL SHILMAN

vue-devtools: A Chrome DevTools Extension for Debugging Vue.js Apps TOOLS

It’s also on the Chrome Web Store.

O: An In-Browser Loader, Bundler and Dependency Injection Builder TOOLS

In progress and proof of concept, but the team wants to know what you think.

GARDENHQ

taxi-rank: A JSDom-Based Selenium Webdriver API CODE

Uses Zombie under the hood.

FORBES LINDESAY

Nile.js: A P2P Live Video Streaming Library Built on WebTorrent CODE

MIRANDA, QIU, AND PIERSON

Timelinejs: A jQuery Timeline Slider Plugin CODE

ILKER YILMAZ

vue-recyclerview: A Fast Way to Render Large Lists with Vue CODE

Picodom: A 1KB Virtual DOM Builder and Patch Algorithm CODE

Handy for building your own view library, for instance.

micro-http-client: A 'fetch' Wrapper to Specify Common Request and Response Processing in a Single Location CODE

REMERGE GMBH