JavaScript weekly 339

 

 

How to Get The Most Out of the Console

Most JS developers debug with console.log so why not learn more about what the console can do for you?

V8 Release 6.0 Now In Beta

v8logo
It’s coming to Chrome 60, has SharedArrayBuffer support, and brings rest/spread properties on objects.

How to Build an Android App using Cordova and Vue.js

Rather than learn Android development from scratch, put your JavaScript skills to use with Cordova and Vue.js to build a basic ‘to do’ app.

ForwardJS Tickets on sale today

ForwardJS
Attend full-day hands-on React workshops and dozens of talks at ForwardJS San Francisco this July.

A Crash Course in Memory Management

An great three part series covering why memory management is important, using ArrayBuffers and SharedArrayBuffers in JS, and avoiding race conditions with Atomics.

Sponzor saveta - knjiga JavaScript

JavaScript_24_casovna_obuka_dvd

Više o knjizi i korpa za naručivanje

ESLint v4 Released

A pluggable and configurable linter tool for identifying and reporting on patterns in JavaScript. Here’s a migration guide.

What's New with Node 8 and npm 5

If you haven’t dug into the new goodies yet, this is a good roundup of the latest developments on the Node ecosystem’s most important tools.

Up and Running with Preact

A 12-part video course that starts with lessons on how to setup an app with Webpack and Babel and how to configure these tools for use with Preact.

IN BRIEF

Kyle Simpson's 'Deep Foundations of JS' Course in London NEWS 
We’ve got Kyle back in London in four weeks’ time.
WHITE OCTOBER EVENTS

Angular 1.0 Turns Five Years Old NEWS
CHRIS BRANDRICK

EmberCamp London: A Full Day of Ember Talks (July 11) NEWS

Angular 4.2 Now Available NEWS
STEPHEN FLUIN

Announcing TypeScript 2.4 RC NEWS 
Support for ES import() calls and string enums are key features.
MICROSOFT

JSConf Belgium 2017 Is In 2 Weeks (June 29) NEWS 
Great speakers and tickets are still available.
JSCONF BELGIUM

Using Source Maps to Debug Errors TUTORIAL 
Let's talk JavaScript Source Maps. What are they? How to enable source mapping? Why aren't they working?
ROLLBAR  SPONSOR

19 JavaScript Shorthand Coding Techniques TUTORIAL
MICHAEL WANYOIKE

Using a C Library in JavaScript TUTORIAL 
How a team compiled LibreOffice’s hunspell for use on the client side.
TEAMEMO

A Curated List of 68 React and Redux Tutorials, Walkthroughs and Courses TUTORIAL
MARK ERIKSON

Introducing FilterBubbler: A WebExtension Built using React/Redux STORY 
A text analysis toolkit using the new WebExtensions API.
MOZILLA HACKS

Test-Driven Development for JavaScript TUTORIAL 
In this eBook we will explore the idea of practicing Test-Driven Development (TDD) for client-side JavaScript.
CODESHIP  SPONSOR

What's Coming After ES6: The Future of JavaScript VIDEO
BRIAN HOLT

Will Vue.js Become a Giant Like Angular or React? OPINION
BARTOSZ BILEJCZYK

Bonsai: An Open Source Webpack Analyzer TOOLS
RYAN ALBRECHT

Amplitude.js: A Modern HTML5 Audio Player with No Dependencies CODE
521 DIMENSIONS

ZangoDB: A MongoDB-Like Interface for HTML5 IndexedDB CODE
ERIK OLSON

Dutier: A Small (1KB) Centralized State Management Solution CODE
LUIS VINICIUS

Collect.js: 76 Convenience Methods for Arrays and Objects CODE 
A similar API to Laravel Collections: chunk, flatten, shuffle, etc.
DANIEL ECKERMANN

js-joda: Immutable Date and Time Library CODE

Building a REST API Using Express.js TUTORIAL
MONGODB  SPONSOR


 

