JavaScript Weekly Issue 351

 

 

Announcing Yarn 1.0: An Alternative to npm

The Yarn JavaScript package manager is now used by 175,000 projects on GitHub and responsible for 3 billion package downloads per month.

Building Angular Apps At Scale

A developer at Google shares a sneak preview of a tool (still in alpha) for more efficient builds of large Angular apps.

The 2017 Chrome Developer Summit is coming to San Francisco

Connect with Chrome engineers and other leading developers for a two-day exploration of building beautiful and performant experiences at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on 23-24 October

Takeoff: A Rapid Dev Environment Designed for Hack Days

Oriented around Hapi, React, React Router v4, Redux, Postgres, and NGINX. GitHub repo.

Learn How To Debug JavaScript with Chrome DevTools

Ditch console.log debugging once and for all by learning to use breakpoints to debug code within the DevTools.

innerself: A Tiny View + State Management Solution

If ultra-light alternatives to things like React appeal to you, innerself is worth checking out, even if just for the explanation of how it works.

Angular vs. React vs. Vue: A 2017 Comparison

An informative take on how to choose the best framework for your next project.

The Wonderful World of Webpack

Explains the reasoning behind Webpack, and what makes it more than a mere bundler.

The Curious Case of 'null >= 0'

A trip down one of JavaScript’s many interesting rabbit holes. “It makes sense, honestly”, says the author.

JavaScript Book

IN BRIEF

confs.tech: An Up-to-Date List of Upcoming JS Conferences NEWS

Quokka.js Live JavaScript Scratchpad Now Available for Atom NEWS
ARTEM GOVOROV

Using terminal to view test results is a productivity killer 
It's like browsing the web in a text-based browser. We deliver test results in realtime to your editor.
WALLABY.JS  SPONSOR

Building a Simple Notes Manager with Vue.js TUTORIAL
YANIS TRIANDAPHILOV

Building a Mini Card Game with Polymer 3.0 Preview TUTORIAL
JECELYN YEEN

Don’t Be Afraid of Headless Chrome: Why and How to Use It for Ember Testing TUTORIAL
JEN WEBER

Building TDD RESTful APIs with Koa 2, Mocha and Chai TUTORIAL NODE
VALENTINO GAGLIARDI

It’s OK to Not Use Yarn OPINION 
“Is there something wrong with using Yarn? Yes, there is, if you don’t need it.”
DAVID GILBERTSON

Micro Frontends: Extending Microservice Ideas to Frontend Development OPINION
MICRO FRONTENDS

How I Convinced Our CTO to Switch From CoffeeScript to ES6 STORY
ZACH SCHNEIDER

