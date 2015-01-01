JavaScript Weekly Issue 351

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 100 / 100

Announcing Yarn 1.0: An Alternative to npm

The Yarn JavaScript package manager is now used by 175,000 projects on GitHub and responsible for 3 billion package downloads per month.

Building Angular Apps At Scale

A developer at Google shares a sneak preview of a tool (still in alpha) for more efficient builds of large Angular apps.

The 2017 Chrome Developer Summit is coming to San Francisco

Connect with Chrome engineers and other leading developers for a two-day exploration of building beautiful and performant experiences at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on 23-24 October

Takeoff: A Rapid Dev Environment Designed for Hack Days

Oriented around Hapi, React, React Router v4, Redux, Postgres, and NGINX. GitHub repo

Learn How To Debug JavaScript with Chrome DevTools

Ditch console.log debugging once and for all by learning to use breakpoints to debug code within the DevTools.

innerself: A Tiny View + State Management Solution

If ultra-light alternatives to things like React appeal to you, innerself is worth checking out, even if just for the explanation of how it works.

Angular vs. React vs. Vue: A 2017 Comparison

An informative take on how to choose the best framework for your next project.

The Wonderful World of Webpack

Explains the reasoning behind Webpack, and what makes it more than a mere bundler.

The Curious Case of 'null >= 0'

A trip down one of JavaScript’s many interesting rabbit holes. “It makes sense, honestly”, says the author.

JavaScript Book

VIŠE O KNJIZI