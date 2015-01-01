Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 105 / 105

React 16 Released: A Look at the API-Compatible Rewrite

Facebook Relicensing React, Jest, Flow, and Immutable.js

Recently, there have been some issues involving patent-related features, but Facebook is now moving some of its projects to a standard MIT license.

JavaScript Telemetry: Black Box Recorder for App Crashes

JavaScript telemetry gives a timeline of browser events leading to an error, including interaction events, like clicks, inputs, navigation and console messages + more. Debug better w/ telemetry and know why your app crashed.

Draggable: A Drag and Drop Library from Shopify

Draggable abstracts native browser events into a modular API for you to build custom, and potentially complex, drag and drop experiences.

Learn Promises by Building Your Own

Learning by building in action in this step-by-step tutorial to help you understand how Promises work.

What is 'this' in JavaScript?

Wissam Abirached explains context and the this keyword in JavaScript, the difference between explicit and hard bindings and what the new keyword represents.

Strudel.js: A Lightweight Component Framework

It’s pitched at being an ideal step up for developers comfortable with jQuery who want to move on to something else.

Exploring JS Frameworks: A Free Online Event Next Week

Speakers Holly Schinsky & Jen Looper will be covering Vue & Preact next Thursday (Oct 5).