JavaScript Weekly Issue 370, Webpack 4 Beta, jQuery 3.3, Top 10 JavaScript Errors

 

 

Webpack 4 Beta: Happier, Faster, More Productive..

webpack-4-beta.jpeg
The final release of the popular module bundler is due in a month to let plugin developers catch up, but you can play with it already. It’s faster, output is smaller, it’s taken a ‘zero config’ approach, and way more.

The Building Blocks of Web Workers and 5 Cases for Their Use

An overview of Web Workers, a way to run JavaScript in background threads in the browser, plus several use cases where they make a great choice.

Upgrade Your JavaScript Error Monitoring 

Automatically detect & diagnose JavaScript errors impacting your users with Bugsnag. Get comprehensive diagnostic reports, know immediately which errors are worth fixing, & debug in a fraction of the time compared to traditional tools. Try it free.

The Why Behind The 'Wat': Explaining JS's Weird Type System

Seen the Wat talk? Scratching your head at the intriguing nature of JavaScript’s type system? Learn more here.

Paper Programs: Run JavaScript Programs from Pieces of Paper

An interesting project that involves using a projector and camera to scan and run physical ‘programs’ that you can literally edit ‘by hand’.

A Set of Best Practices for JavaScript Projects

One company’s extensive set of guidelines covering ‘project level’ concerns like git, dependencies, environments, and API design.

Interesting ECMAScript 2017 Proposals That Weren’t Adopted

Some interesting feature proposals that didn’t make it. One for the perpetually curious readers amongst you :-)

The Top 10 JavaScript Errors from 1000+ Projects

..and how to avoid them yourself. Spoiler: Most involve TypeError. The data behind this comes from the Rollbar error monitoring service.

jQuery 3.3 Released

Yes, jQuery is still with us, and the addClassremoveClass, and toggleClass methods now accept an array of class names. (3.3.1 rapidly followed 3.3.0.)

Knjiga nedelje - jQuery 3

jQueri_3_korice_promo_poglavlje

LINK KA KNJIZI I KORPI ZA NARUČIVANJE.

IN BRIEF

Promise.prototype.finally Now Stage 4 in TC39 Process NEWS
JORDAN HARBAND ON TWITTER

Nested Ternaries are Great TUTORIAL 
Those condition ? trueExp : falseExp type constructions.
ERIC ELLIOTT

5 Tips and Thoughts on Async / Await Functions TUTORIAL
J COLE MORRISON

How To Make a Drag-and-Drop File Uploader With Vanilla JS TUTORIAL 
A thorough walkthrough, as you’d expect from Smashing Magazine.
JOSEPH ZIMMERMAN

Build Your First JavaScript, Android, or iOS App with MongoDB Stitch TUTORIAL 
Get started with the beta release of MongoDB's backend-as-a-service with step-by-step tutorials and sample apps.
MONGODB  SPONSOR

Deep-Copying in JavaScript: Approaches to Copying Objects TUTORIAL
DAS SURMA

HTML Templating with Vanilla ES2015 Template Literals TUTORIAL
BEN FRAIN

7 Quick Techniques for ES6 Developers TUTORIAL
TAL BEREZNITSKEY

Functional Programming in JavaScript with Hyperapp TUTORIAL 
Hyperapp is a very lightweight library inspired by Elm.
ALI SPITTEL

eBook: TDD Best-Practices for JavaScript  
CODESHIP  SPONSOR

Building Vue.js Apps with Parcel TUTORIAL
JOSHUA BEMENDERFER

Array.from() Accepts a Second Argument That.. TUTORIAL 
.. can be a mapping function
ADDY OSMANI ON TWITTER

JavaScript, The Bad Parts: A V8 Engineer's Perspective SLIDEDECK
BENEDIKT MEURER

What's New in Chrome 64's DevTools in 3 Minutes VIDEO
GOOGLE CHROME DEVELOPERS

TDD with Wallaby.js VIDEO 
Or unit testing on steroids (make sure to watch till the end).
WALLABY.JS  SPONSOR

What’s New in Vue Devtools 4.0 TOOLS
GUILLAUME CHAU

D3 Discovery: Easily Find Plugins for D3.js TOOLS 
D3 is a powerful data visualization toolkit made even better with plugins.
WEBKID

Parcel 1.5 Released: Source Maps, WebAssembly, Rust, and More TOOLS 
It’s not just Webpack having all the fun :-)
DEVON GOVETT

Scratches: An Elegant JavaScript Scratchpad TOOLS 
Electron-based and it evaluates as you type.
PAOLO FRAGOMENI

Greenlet: Move An Async Function Into Its Own Thread CODE 
A simplified single-function version of workerize.
JASON MILLER

jsnes: A JavaScript NES Emulator CODE
BEN FIRSHMAN

Curated by Peter Cooper and published by Cooperpress.

 

