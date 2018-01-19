JavaScript Weekly Issue 370, Webpack 4 Beta, jQuery 3.3, Top 10 JavaScript Errors

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 75 / 75

Webpack 4 Beta: Happier, Faster, More Productive..

The final release of the popular module bundler is due in a month to let plugin developers catch up, but you can play with it already. It’s faster, output is smaller, it’s taken a ‘zero config’ approach, and way more.

The Building Blocks of Web Workers and 5 Cases for Their Use

An overview of Web Workers, a way to run JavaScript in background threads in the browser, plus several use cases where they make a great choice.

The Why Behind The 'Wat': Explaining JS's Weird Type System

Seen the Wat talk? Scratching your head at the intriguing nature of JavaScript’s type system? Learn more here.

Paper Programs: Run JavaScript Programs from Pieces of Paper

An interesting project that involves using a projector and camera to scan and run physical ‘programs’ that you can literally edit ‘by hand’.

A Set of Best Practices for JavaScript Projects

One company’s extensive set of guidelines covering ‘project level’ concerns like git, dependencies, environments, and API design.

Interesting ECMAScript 2017 Proposals That Weren’t Adopted

Some interesting feature proposals that didn’t make it. One for the perpetually curious readers amongst you :-)

The Top 10 JavaScript Errors from 1000+ Projects

..and how to avoid them yourself. Spoiler: Most involve TypeError. The data behind this comes from the Rollbar error monitoring service.

jQuery 3.3 Released

addClass , removeClass , and toggleClass methods now accept an array of class names. ( Yes, jQuery is still with us, and the, andmethods now accept an array of class names. ( 3.3.1 rapidly followed 3.3.0.)

