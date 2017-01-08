AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
14 must knows for an iOS developer. Courtesy of Norberto Gil Vasconcelos
Swift + Keywords (V 3.0.1). Courtesy of Jordan Morgan, iOS Engineer at Buffer.
Testing an Untested App. Courtesy of Michael May
Building a Compiler in Swift with LLVM [Part 1]: Introduction and the Lexer. Courtesy of Harlan Haskins
…………. [ Part II: AST and the Parser ]
…………. [ Part III: Code Generation to LLVM IR ]
Comparing the Performance between Native iOS (Swift) and React-Native. Courtesy of John A. Calderaio
Swift Algorithm Club: Graphs with Adjacency List. Courtesy of Vincent Ngo, iOS Engineer at Capital One
Replicating Apple Design Awarded Applications in Swift. Courtesy of Igor Zapletnev
5 Core Swift Competencies Before You Get a Job. Courtesy of Andrew Wagner
PanelKit: A UI framework that enables panels on iOS.
[2,387 stars on Github]
.
TinyConstraints: Syntactic sugar that makes Auto Layout sweeter for human use.
[1,173 stars on Github]
SwipeCellKit: Swipeable UITableViewCell based on the stock Mail.app, implemented in Swift.
Learn to Program Swift 3 with Xcode Playgrounds (including convert from Swift 2 to 3)
[2,178 recommends, 4.6/5 rating]
Creating a Full Instagram Clone with Swift 3 and Xcode. Become an advanced iOS developer.
[1,790 recommends, 4.5/5 rating]
