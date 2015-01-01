Access

MongoDB Weekly 30

 

 

Building a Serverless App with MongoDB Stitch — MongoDB Stitch is a MongoDB-based serverless platform that can make it quicker to build apps in the cloud. This tutorial is a practical demonstration of using it to build a stock price monitoring app.

Bosch Adds MongoDB Support to its IoT Platform — Version 7 of the Bosch IoT Suite, Bosch’s software platform for the Internet of Things, now supports MongoDB for storing device data.

Simplified Encryption and Key Management for MongoDB — Encryption and key management can sometimes seem intimidating, but in a world rich with data and people who want to get access to it, it’s essential to get these concepts mastered.

Optimising Graph Lookups in MongoDB — If you’re a MongoDB user but have a need for graph-like models, it’s handy to know you can do simple graph traversal natively using the $graphLookup aggregation framework function.

Building Chat Bots to Monitor and Manage MongoDB Deployments — Free the DBA! by harnessing the power of chat bots to assist with the triage and management of MongoDB related issues.

When a Startup Hits Growth Mode: Scaling from 200GB to 20TB — A walkthrough of how a startup which experienced sudden growth managed to cope with it using MongoDB’s Atlas service.

Mongolite: A Fast and Simple MongoDB Client for R — R is a popular mathematical and statistical programming environment and you can now easily work with MongoDB-hosted data from it.

Node.js, MongoDB i Angular za razvoj veb strana

nodejs-mongodb-angular-mean-za-razvoj-veb-strana-eknjiga

Node.js, MongoDB i Angular za razvoj veb strana

 


 

