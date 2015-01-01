nodejs weekly 239

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
An Initial Implementation of Threading Support via Workers — “This PR adds threading support for to Node.js. I realize that this is not exactly a small PR and is going to take a while to review…” Be sure to check out the example usage.
npm 6.1 (next.0) Released — The npm feature bumps keep coming thick and fast lately. This time the big new feature is
npm audit fix which uses the results from 6.0’s new
npm audit feature to upgrade insecure dependencies for you in a semver-compatible way.
eBook: How to Refactor a Monolithic Codebase Over Time
Learn how to refactor your monolith, the main questions you should ask yourself when refactoring a monolith, and the key principles to cleaning up a complex codebase.
Node v10.2 (Current) Released —
Use MongoDB? Here's This Week's MongoDB News — Yes, we have a weekly MongoDB newsletter too :-) The biggest news this week is the first release candidate of MongoDB 4.0 is out which introduces multi-document ACID transaction support.
Build a Basic CRUD App with Vue.js and Node — Learn to scaffold a Vue project, offload authentication to Okta, lock down protected routes, and perform CRUD operations through a REST API server.
|
Tutorials
|
How to Setup CI/CD Workflow for Node Apps with Jenkins and Kubernetes
ANAS EL BARKANI
|
How to Watch for File Changes from Node — Want to perform an action when a file updates? Here’s how.
DAVE JOHNSON
|
How Twilio Improves 'Mean Time To Discovery' — "If my Mean Time To Discovery is based on a customer support ticket, I’ve failed." Read more.
ROLLBAR SPONSOR
|
Using Docker Compose for Node Development
KELLY ANDREWS
|
Code and Tools
|
Lass: Scaffold A Modern Package Boilerplate for Node
NICK BAUGH
|
Winds 2.0: A Node-Powered RSS Reader App — An elegant open source feed reader app from Stream that brings together Node and MongoDB.
THIERRY SCHELLENBACH
|
Full-Stack Monitoring for Node Apps
DATADOG SPONSOR
|
Remote Function: Easy Remote Procedure Calls with ES6 Proxies — A quite idiomatic way to do RPC from Node using JSON RPC 2.0 and ES6 proxies.
JOHAN LINDELL
|
just-launch: Launch Any Browser on any OS — Abstracts calls to several other underlying libraries for launching specific browsers.
JULIAN GRUBER
|
make-dir: Make A Directory (and Parents, If Needed) — It’s basically
SINDRE SORHUS
|
Node Web Console: A Simple Web-based SSH, Remote Shell in Your Browser — Be aware of the security issues before using something like this on a server of your own.
CHRIS CINDY
|
Marble.js: Functional Reactive HTTP Middleware Framework — Uses TypeScript and RxJS.
MARBLE.JS
