nodejs weekly 239

An Initial Implementation of Threading Support via Workers — “This PR adds threading support for to Node.js. I realize that this is not exactly a small PR and is going to take a while to review…” Be sure to check out the example usage.

npm 6.1 (next.0) Released — The npm feature bumps keep coming thick and fast lately. This time the big new feature is npm audit fix which uses the results from 6.0’s new npm audit feature to upgrade insecure dependencies for you in a semver-compatible way.

Node v10.2 (Current) Released —

Built-in modules (e.g. fs) now provide named exports in ES6 modules.

Fixed a memory leak for users of `AsyncResource `and N-API.

Plus all the usual tweaks and bug-fixes.

Use MongoDB? Here's This Week's MongoDB News — Yes, we have a weekly MongoDB newsletter too :-) The biggest news this week is the first release candidate of MongoDB 4.0 is out which introduces multi-document ACID transaction support.

Build a Basic CRUD App with Vue.js and Node — Learn to scaffold a Vue project, offload authentication to Okta, lock down protected routes, and perform CRUD operations through a REST API server.

Tutorials

How to Setup CI/CD Workflow for Node Apps with Jenkins and Kubernetes ANAS EL BARKANI

How to Watch for File Changes from Node — Want to perform an action when a file updates? Here’s how. DAVE JOHNSON

Using Docker Compose for Node Development KELLY ANDREWS

Code and Tools

Lass: Scaffold A Modern Package Boilerplate for Node NICK BAUGH

Winds 2.0: A Node-Powered RSS Reader App — An elegant open source feed reader app from Stream that brings together Node and MongoDB. THIERRY SCHELLENBACH

Remote Function: Easy Remote Procedure Calls with ES6 Proxies — A quite idiomatic way to do RPC from Node using JSON RPC 2.0 and ES6 proxies. JOHAN LINDELL

just-launch: Launch Any Browser on any OS — Abstracts calls to several other underlying libraries for launching specific browsers. JULIAN GRUBER

make-dir: Make A Directory (and Parents, If Needed) — It’s basically mkdir -p for Node and now supports Node 10. SINDRE SORHUS

Node Web Console: A Simple Web-based SSH, Remote Shell in Your Browser — Be aware of the security issues before using something like this on a server of your own. CHRIS CINDY