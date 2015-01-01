Python Weekly 349

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
Articles, Tutorials and Talks
How to Create an AI for Video Games
Learn how to create a video game AI using a convolutional neural network to play Google's Dinosaur run and other video games!
Implementing Threads for Measurements
Learn what are the differences between a thread and a process in Python.
Developing a Single Page App with Flask and Vue.js
This post is a step-by-step walkthrough of how to set up a basic CRUD app with Vue and Flask.
Data Retrieval and Cleaning: Tracking Migratory Patterns
In this post, we walk through investigating, retrieving, and cleaning migratory bird data.
Itertools in Python 3, By Example
Master Python's itertools module by constructing practical examples. We'll start out simple and then gradually increase in complexity, encouraging you to think iteratively.
Intro to Python Image Processing in Computational Photography
Computational photography is about enhancing the photographic process with computation. While we normally tend to think that this applies only to post-processing the end result (similar to photo editing), the possibilities are much richer since computation can be enabled at every step of the photographic process.
Beyond Numpy Arrays in Python
In recent years Python’s array computing ecosystem has grown organically to support GPUs, sparse, and distributed arrays. This is wonderful and a great example of the growth that can occur in decentralized open source development. However to solidify this growth and apply it across the ecosystem we now need to do some central planning to move from a pair-wise model where packages need to know about each other to an ecosystem model where packages can negotiate by developing and adhering to community-standard protocols. With moderate effort we can define a subset of the Numpy API that works well across all of them, allowing the ecosystem to more smoothly transition between hardware. This post describes the opportunities and challenges to accomplish this.
How to easily do Topic Modeling with LSA, PSLA, LDA & lda2Vec
This article is a comprehensive overview of Topic Modeling and its associated techniques.
Creating a Cryptocoin Price Ticker with Django 2.0 — Part One
In this tutorial, we’re going to create a simple cryptocoin price ticker page using Django 2.0, Celery, Redis and Channels.
Blazing fast tests in Django
Slow tests not only waste developers time on waiting but also make it difficult to follow TDD best practices (such as red-green testing). If it needs minutes or even longer to run test suit, it leads to infrequent whole suit run. Which in its turn leads to late bugs discovery and fix. In this post, I'll tell how to speed up tests of your Django application. Also, I'll describe what kills your tests performance.
Understanding Time Series Forecasting with Python
This article is the first of a few designed to show everything (or almost everything) you need to know about time series. It discusses what they are, how deal with them, how to choose forecast models and apply them to a real problem.
Best practices with pandas (video series)
Diving into GraphQL and Neo4j with Python
How I automated my job search by building a web crawler from scratch
How to create a custom token on Stellar network in Python
Implementing Seam Carving with Python
Data is beautiful: Traffic accidents in the UK
Interesting Projects, Tools and Libraries
RouterSploit
Exploitation Framework for Embedded Devices.
scylla
An intelligent proxy pool for humanities.
spotify-playlist-generator
A scheduled Python script that scrapes new song titles and builds
