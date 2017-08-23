Access

R bloggers, Gradient boosting in R, Linear Congruential Generator in R,

 

 

Analyzing Google Trends Data in R

August 23, 2017
By 

Google Trends shows the changes in the popularity of search terms over a given time (i.e., number of hits over time). It can be used to find search terms... Read more »

Gradient boosting in R

August 24, 2017
By 
Gradient boosting in R

Boosting is another famous ensemble learning technique in which we are not concerned with reducing the variance of learners like in Bagging where our aim is to reduce the... Read more »

Linear Congruential Generator in R

August 24, 2017
By 
Linear Congruential Generator in R

Part of 1 in the series Random Number GenerationA Linear congruential generator (LCG) is a class of pseudorandom number generator (PRNG) algorithms used for generating sequences of random-like numbers.... Read more »

Calculating a fuzzy kmeans membership matrix with R and Rcpp

August 24, 2017
By 

by Błażej Moska, computer science student and data science intern Suppose that we have performed clustering K-means clustering in R and are satisfied with our results, but later we... Read more »

Reticulating Readability

August 24, 2017
By 

I needed to clean some web HTML content for a project and I usually use hgr::clean_text() for it and that generally works pretty well. The clean_text() function uses an... Read more »

Big Data analytics with RevoScaleR Exercises

August 24, 2017
By 
Big Data analytics with RevoScaleR Exercises

In this set of exercise , you will explore how to handle bigdata with RevoscaleR package from Microsoft R (previously Revolution Analytics).It comes with Microsoft R client . You... Read more »

New R Course: Sentiment Analysis in R – The Tidy Way

August 24, 2017
By 
New R Course: Sentiment Analysis in R – The Tidy Way

Hello, R users! This week we're continuing to bridge the gap between computers and human language with the launch Sentiment Analysis in R: The Tidy Way by Julia Silge! Text...Read more »

Practical Guide to Principal Component Methods in R

August 24, 2017
By 
Practical Guide to Principal Component Methods in R

Introduction Although there are several good books on principal component methods (PCMs) and related topics, we felt that many of them are either too theoretical or... Read more »

MOST VISITED ARTICLES OF THE WEEK

  1. How to write the first for loop in R
  2. Installing R packages
  3. Using apply, sapply, lapply in R
  4. simplyR
  5. Tutorials for learning R
  6. How to perform a Logistic Regression in R
  7. How to Make a Histogram with Basic R
  8. In-depth introduction to machine learning in 15 hours of expert videos
  9. Is dplyr Easily Comprehensible?

 

 

