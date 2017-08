R bloggers, Gradient boosting in R, Linear Congruential Generator in R,

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 156 / 156

August 23, 2017 By By Jake Hoare

Google Trends shows the changes in the popularity of search terms over a given time (i.e., number of hits over time). It can be used to find search terms... Read more »

August 24, 2017 By By Anish Singh Walia

Boosting is another famous ensemble learning technique in which we are not concerned with reducing the variance of learners like in Bagging where our aim is to reduce the... Read more »

August 24, 2017 By By Aaron Schlegel

Part of 1 in the series Random Number GenerationA Linear congruential generator (LCG) is a class of pseudorandom number generator (PRNG) algorithms used for generating sequences of random-like numbers.... Read more »

August 24, 2017 By By Guest Blogger

by Błażej Moska, computer science student and data science intern Suppose that we have performed clustering K-means clustering in R and are satisfied with our results, but later we... Read more »

August 24, 2017 By By hrbrmstr

I needed to clean some web HTML content for a project and I usually use hgr::clean_text() for it and that generally works pretty well. The clean_text() function uses an... Read more »