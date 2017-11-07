Access

R informator 198 How Happy is Your Country? — Happy Planet Index Visualized

 

 

.rprofile: Mara Averick

November 9, 2017
By 
.rprofile: Mara Averick

Mara Averick is a non-profit data nerd, NBA stats junkie, and most recently, tidyverse developer advocate at RStudio. She is the voice behind two very popular Twitter accounts, @dataandme and @batpigandme. Mara and I discussed sports analytics, how attending a cool conference can change the approach to your career, and how she uses Twitter as a mechanism for self-imposed...Read more »

How Happy is Your Country? — Happy Planet Index Visualized

clustering-happy-planet-index

November 9, 2017
By 
How Happy is Your Country? — Happy Planet Index Visualized

The Happy Planet Index (HPI) is an index of human well-being and environmental impact that was introduced by NEF, a UK-based economic think tank promoting social, economic and environmental...Read more »

Formal ways to compare forecasting models: Rolling windows

November 8, 2017
By 
Formal ways to compare forecasting models: Rolling windows

By Gabriel Vasconcelos Overview When working with time-series forecasting we often have to choose between a few potential models and the best way is to test each model in...Read more »

Introduction to Visualizing Asset Returns

November 8, 2017
By 
Introduction to Visualizing Asset Returns

In a previous post, we reviewed how to import daily prices, build a portfolio, and calculate portfolio returns. Today, we will visualize the returns of our individual assets that...Read more »

Calculating the house edge of a slot machine, with R

November 8, 2017
By 
Calculating the house edge of a slot machine, with R

Modern slot machines (fruit machine, pokies, or whatever those electronic gambling devices are called in your part of the world) are designed to be addictive. They're also usually quite...Read more »

Creating Reporting Template with Glue in R

November 8, 2017
By 

Report Generation is a very important part in any Organization’s Business Intelligence and Analytics Division. The ability to create automated reports out of the given data is one of...Read more »

R / Finance 2018 Call for Papers

November 8, 2017
By 

The tenth (!!) annual annual R/Finance conference will take in Chicago on the UIC campus on June 1 and 2, 2018. Please see the call for papers below (or...Read more »

solrium 1.0: Working with Solr from R

November 7, 2017
By 

Nearly 4 years ago I wrote on this blog about an R package solr for working with the database Solr. Since then we’ve created a refresh of that package...Read more »

 

