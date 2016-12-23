Access

R - start here to learn R 106

 

 

Merry ChRistmas!

December 23, 2016
By 
Merry ChRistmas!

Christmas day is soon upon us, so here's a greeting made with R: Each frame is a Voronoi Tesselation: about 1,000 points are chosen across the plane, which each... Read more »

Data Preparation, Long Form and tl;dr Form

December 26, 2016
By 
Data Preparation, Long Form and tl;dr Form

Data preparation and cleaning are some of the most important steps of predictive analytic and data science tasks. They are laborious, where most of the errors are made, your last line of defense against a wild data, and hold the biggest opportunities for outcome improvement. No matter how much time you spend on then, they … Continue... Read more »

The Basics of Bayesian Statistics

December 26, 2016
By 

Bayesian Inference is a way of combining information from data with things we think we already know. For example, if we wanted to get an estimate of the mean... Read more »

Descriptive Analytics-Part 5: Data Visualisation (Spatial data)

December 25, 2016
By 
Descriptive Analytics-Part 5: Data Visualisation (Spatial data)

Descriptive Analytics is the examination of data or content, usually manually performed, to answer the question “What happened?”. In order to be able to solve this set of exercises...Read more »

Googly: An interactive app for analyzing IPL players, matches and teams using R package yorkr

December 25, 2016
By 
Googly: An interactive app for analyzing IPL players, matches and teams using R package yorkr

Presenting ‘Googly’, a cool Shiny app that I developed over the last couple of days. This interactive Shiny app was on my mind for quite some time, and I... Read more »

Extracting data on shadow economy from PDF tables

December 25, 2016
By 
Extracting data on shadow economy from PDF tables

Data on the shadow economy? I’m reading Kenneth Rogoff’s The Curse of Cash. It was one of Bloomberg’s Best Books of 2016 and the Financial Times’ Best Economics Books... Read more »

Christmas Tree with ggplot

December 25, 2016
By 
Christmas Tree with ggplot

# create data x <- c(8,7,6,7,6,5,6,5,4,5,4,3,4,3,2,3,2,1,0.5,0.1) dat1 <- data.frame(x1 = 1:length(x), x2 = x) dat2 <- data.frame(x1 = 1:length(x), x2 = -x) dat1$xvar <- dat2$xvar <- NA dat1$yvar <-... Read more »

Computing Sample Size for Variance Estimation

December 24, 2016
By 
Computing Sample Size for Variance Estimation

The R package samplesize4surveys contains functions that allow to calculate sample sizes for estimating proportions, means, difference of proportions and even difference of two means. It also permits the... Read more »

Functional programming and unit testing for data munging with R available on Leanpub

December 23, 2016
By 

The book I've been working on these pasts months (you can read about it here, and read it for free here) is now available on Leanpub! You can grab... Read more »

 

