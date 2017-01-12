Access

R - start here to learn R 107

 

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 79 / 79

Some R News

January 13, 2017
By 

by Joseph Rickert Here are a few things of some interest in the R world: The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation has joined the R Consortium! This is a...Read more »

Microsoft R Server tips from the Tiger Team

January 13, 2017
By 

The Microsoft R Server Tiger Team assists customers around the world to implement large-scale analyytic solutions. Along the way, they discover useful tips and best practices, and share them...Read more »

New year resolution

January 13, 2017
By 
New year resolution

Now that the Christmas break is just a distant memory (Marta would say that I am quite happy with that $-$ she...Read more »

CRISP-DM and why you should know about it

January 13, 2017
By 
CRISP-DM_Process_Diagram

The Cross Industry Standard Process for Data Mining (CRISP-DM) was a concept developed 20 years ago now. I’ve read about it in various data mining and related books and...Read more »

Animated barplot and google map with R

January 13, 2017
By 
Animated barplot and google map with R

It might happen that you will need a animated graph of any kind. For purposes of plotting demographic data and changes through the years, Google Maps and plotting maps,...Read more »

Books I like

January 13, 2017
By 
Books I like

If you’re serious about learning, you probably need to read a book at some point. These days if you want to learn applied statistics and data science tools, you have...Read more »

Let’s get started with dplyr

January 12, 2017
By 
Let’s get started with dplyr

The dplyr package by Hadley Wickham is a very useful package that provides “A Grammar of Data Manipulation”. It aims to simplify common data manipulation tasks, and provides “verbs”,...Read more »

Education Analytics with R and Cortana Intelligence Suite

January 12, 2017
By 
Education Analytics with R and Cortana Intelligence Suite

By Fang Zhou, Microsoft Data Scientist; Hong Ooi, Microsoft Senior Data Scientist; and Graham Williams, Microsoft Director of Data Science Education is a relatively late adopter of predictive analytics...Read more »

Extensions for simmer

January 12, 2017
By 
Extensions for simmer

A new version of the Discrete-Event Simulator for R was released a few days ago on CRAN. The most interesting new feature is the implementation of the subsetting operators...Read more »

