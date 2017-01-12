R - start here to learn R 107

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
Istorija i teorija književnosti
Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl
Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja
Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio
Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 79 / 79
by Joseph Rickert Here are a few things of some interest in the R world: The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation has joined the R Consortium! This is a...Read more »
The Microsoft R Server Tiger Team assists customers around the world to implement large-scale analyytic solutions. Along the way, they discover useful tips and best practices, and share them...Read more »
Now that the Christmas break is just a distant memory (Marta would say that I am quite happy with that $-$ she...Read more »
The Cross Industry Standard Process for Data Mining (CRISP-DM) was a concept developed 20 years ago now. I’ve read about it in various data mining and related books and...Read more »
It might happen that you will need a animated graph of any kind. For purposes of plotting demographic data and changes through the years, Google Maps and plotting maps,...Read more »
If you’re serious about learning, you probably need to read a book at some point. These days if you want to learn applied statistics and data science tools, you have...Read more »
The dplyr package by Hadley Wickham is a very useful package that provides “A Grammar of Data Manipulation”. It aims to simplify common data manipulation tasks, and provides “verbs”,...Read more »
By Fang Zhou, Microsoft Data Scientist; Hong Ooi, Microsoft Senior Data Scientist; and Graham Williams, Microsoft Director of Data Science Education is a relatively late adopter of predictive analytics...Read more »
A new version of the Discrete-Event Simulator for R was released a few days ago on CRAN. The most interesting new feature is the implementation of the subsetting operators...Read more »
Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.
Ostavite komentar, svakoga dana ćemo nekoga nagraditi.