React.js status issue 36

vx: Reusable D3 Visualization Components for React — Brings together d3’s math skills with React’s DOM-updating skills. See some demos here.

The Tao of Redux: Implementation and Intent — A Redux maintainer thoroughly ponders Redux’s implementation, its limitations and constraints.

The Tao of Redux: Practice and Philosophy — A look at common practices that are widely used in Redux apps and why those practices exist.

Convert any major image format into a highly optimized JPEG

Jpeg.io is a free online service for rapidly converting your images into highly optimized JPEGs using proprietery JPEG optimization algorithms. Optimize all your images in one go and greatly speed-up your websites and applications.

Analyzing React’s Source Code for Type Mismatch Operations — Uses a Babel plugin called Runtyper to perform runtime type-checking.

PrettyLoader: A Pattern for Wait Animations in React — If you have lots of components loading data from elsewhere, it’s worth thinking about the user experience during the ‘wait’ periods.

5 Minutes of React Podcast: A React News Podcast — A bit like this newsletter but in audio form.

A 30 Minute Introduction to Redux Offline — See how to use Redux Offline to make your app offline-first with optimistic updates, background sync, and more.

Using Source Maps to Debug Errors — Let's talk JavaScript Source Maps. What are they? How to enable source mapping? Why aren't they working?

A Variety of Best Practices for Writing React Components SCOTT DOMES

Approaches to Rendering Maps With React — A quick look at React Leaflet, Pigeon Maps, Google Map React, and React MapGL.

React Table: A Fast and Extendable Datagrid TANNER LINSLEY CODE

Getting Started with React Native Navigation V1 SPENCER CARLI NATIVE

How to Add a Splash Screen to a React Native App (iOS and Android) SPENCER CARLI NATIVE

React Native Calendars: Customizable Calendar Components WIX NATIVE

