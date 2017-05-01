React.js status issue 36

Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorija umetnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Robotika

Roman

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

React.js status issue 36

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 116 / 116

vx: Reusable D3 Visualization Components for React — Brings together d3’s math skills with React’s DOM-updating skills. See some demos here.

The Tao of Redux: Implementation and Intent — A Redux maintainer thoroughly ponders Redux’s implementation, its limitations and constraints.

The Tao of Redux: Practice and Philosophy — A look at common practices that are widely used in Redux apps and why those practices exist.

Convert any major image format into a highly optimized JPEG 

jpegio

 Jpeg.io is a free online service for rapidly converting your images into highly optimized JPEGs using proprietery JPEG optimization algorithms. Optimize all your images in one go and greatly speed-up your websites and applications.

Analyzing React’s Source Code for Type Mismatch Operations — Uses a Babel plugin called Runtyper to perform runtime type-checking.

PrettyLoader: A Pattern for Wait Animations in React — If you have lots of components loading data from elsewhere, it’s worth thinking about the user experience during the ‘wait’ periods.

5 Minutes of React Podcast: A React News Podcast — A bit like this newsletter but in audio form.

A 30 Minute Introduction to Redux Offline — See how to use Redux Offline to make your app offline-first with optimistic updates, background sync, and more.

Using Source Maps to Debug Errors — Let's talk JavaScript Source Maps. What are they? How to enable source mapping? Why aren't they working?

SCOTT DOMES
SITEPOINT

Approaches to Rendering Maps With React — A quick look at React Leaflet, Pigeon Maps, Google Map React, and React MapGL.

TANNER LINSLEY   CODE  
SPENCER CARLI   NATIVE  
SPENCER CARLI   NATIVE  
WIX   NATIVE  

ForwardJS Early Bird Tickets on sale today — Attend full-day hands-on React workshops and dozens of talks at ForwardJS San Francisco this July.

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

Ostavite komentar, svakoga dana ćemo nekoga nagraditi.

 

 